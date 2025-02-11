Tom Lynch will be ready for the Tigers' opener against the Blues

Tom Lynch celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash with Carlton in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND star forward Tom Lynch is a "lock" for round one after a minor setback late last month, while No.1 pick Sam Lalor will be unveiled in Monday's match simulation against West Coast in Perth.

Lynch has almost progressed out of the AFL's concussion protocols, following a collision in match simulation at Punt Road on January 31.

The 32-year-old was restricted to just four appearances in 2024 – after only four in 2023 – due to long-term foot and hamstring injuries.

But after fully recovering from the hamstring strain that wiped out the final two months of last season, Lynch has banked a large body of work across the summer and is expected to build his game time in the AAMI Community Series against Collingwood.

Richmond coach Adem Yze said Lynch will be right to face Carlton on March 13 and is confident the All-Australian spearhead can stay on the park after a frustrating couple of years.

"He is a lock for round one," Yze told AFL.com.au on Tuesday night.

"He got pushed into someone's knee and got a bit angry. The minute he went down, you just went please don't be any arm, limb, finger, knee. It was almost a relief. He walked off the ground. With the stuff he has been through, the fact that he went into the protocols, he will be all sweet for round one.

"The volume of work he put in up until his head knock was terrific. He is so good for our football club, not only on the field, but off the field.

"Everyone in the forward line group other than him is in our Academy, so first-to-fourth-year players. He sits there as the godfather overseeing it, but that's how important he is. We've got some talent in the front end, but they are kids. That magnifies how much we need him. He has had a great pre-season, and he will be a lock for sure."

Richmond has gone from the fourth oldest list last year to the third youngest and least experienced list in 2025. Liam Baker and Jack Graham both departed for West Coast as free agents, while Shai Bolton (Fremantle) and Daniel Rioli (Gold Coast) moved clubs during the Trade Period after Dustin Martin announced his retirement.

The exodus resulted in the Tigers using six first-round picks in last November's Telstra AFL Draft, where the club selected Bacchus Marsh product Lalor with the first overall pick.

Sam Lalor poses for a photo in his Richmond guernsey after being taken with pick No.1 in the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Richmond has carefully guided Lalor through his first AFL pre-season after his final season of underage football career ended prematurely due to a high-grade hamstring strain last September.

Yze confirmed that Lalor will face the Eagles next week in the 3x25 minute match simulation at Mineral Resources Park and said the teenager has done enough of the pre-season to date to be ready for round one.

"At this stage he has (done enough work). We looked after him at the start (of pre-season), mainly because you are looking at a scan for the first time and he missed a bit of footy at the back end of the season. We were pretty cautious with him at the start," Yze said.

"When he trains, he trains at a high intensity. There was no way known we would risk him if he didn't have the right training load under his belt. He will play this weekend against West Coast. He has done everything asked of him after Christmas since we upped the ante. Being such a good cricketer, he has never done a pre-season – his off-seasons have been cricket – so that is the positive. You look at him and he is a man. He is ready to go.

Sam Lalor in action at Richmond training on January 9, 2025. Picture: Richmond FC

"His character is what has shone out to me. He is such a good person, such a good leader already. He is going to play some midfield, play some forward this year. He is not just a great talent, but a great person."

Richmond's second pick – pick No.7 Josh Smillie – won't face the Eagles after suffering a minor hamstring strain recently, but the Eastern Ranges product is a chance to face the Magpies at Ikon Park on February 26.

Young key forward Jonty Faull is still recovering from a stress reaction in his back and is yet to start contact training, but the 2024 pick No.14 is on track to be available in the coming months.

