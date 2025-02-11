Brayden Maynard says a troublesome foot injury won't prevent him from lining up in the Magpies' season opener against the Giants

Brayden Maynard and Harry Perryman in action during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on November 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD vice-captain Brayden Maynard is adamant a lingering foot issue won't stop him lining up in the Magpies' Opening Round clash against Greater Western Sydney.

The hard-nosed defender, who will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end, also expects to seal a new deal at Collingwood.

Maynard and star teammate Nick Daicos have both battled plantar fasciitis over the summer, but they have backed themselves to be fit for their season opener on March 9.

"We'll both play at the start of the season," Maynard said.

"'Whisper' (Daicos) has been dealing with it a little bit, as you've seen on the news.

"It is something that you need to stay on top of because it can linger for a while.

"But the boys will be fine, 'Whisper' will be fine. We'll be ready to go (Opening Round)."

Nick Daicos at Collingwood training on November 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Maynard's foot issues track back to last season.

"For me personally, I've been going as good as I can be," he said.

"I am dealing with a little bit of a foot issue and have been for a while.

"But I am sort of coming to the end of that - thank god, because it has been annoying. But all in all, going really well and the team's flying.

"It has been plantar fasciitis. It's one of the more annoying injuries because you can sort of function on it.

"You can train to some extent, but it's always sort of just lingering in the background. So I've done everything I need to do and get to this point ... so it's only a matter of time before it goes away completely.

"It's a load management thing. We're just doing everything in our power to be able to get rid of it."

Brayden Maynard gathers the ball during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on November 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Tough defender Maynard is out of contract at season's end, and talks have already ramped up regarding an extension.

"The conversations have been had," he said.

"So we're in a good spot and I feel like we're going to be able to get that done soon.

"But we'll leave that to my management and the club to get done, but I don't think there's any worry there."

Maynard could easily attract attention from elsewhere, but isn't entertaining that prospect for now.

"It'd be weird to have any other jumper on, that's for sure," he said.

"But it is business, it is a game, some things happen.

"But I think where my position sits now at the club is a pretty comfortable one.

"And I've had a few conversations along the way with family and friends and the club and my management, and I think we'll be close to getting a deal done."