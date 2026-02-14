Lachie Ash and Jesse Hogan claimed medals as best afield for their respective states in AAMI AFL Origin

E.J. Whitten Medal winner Lachie Ash and Graham Moss Medal winner Jesse Hogan. Pictures: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has scooped AAMI AFL Origin honours, with spearhead Jesse Hogan and rebounder Lachie Ash named best afield for their respective sides.

Hogan was awarded the Graham Moss Medal as Western Australia's best player after kicking five goals from his 13 touches and nine marks in a 24-point loss.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA v VICTORIA Full match coverage and stats

Ash recorded 25 disposals and seven marks to earn the E.J. Whitten Medal, with Chris Scott saying the Victorian coaches felt he was best when the game was on the line, with Nick Daicos, Zak Butters and Marcus Bontempelli also in the mix.

"Firstly, it was a privilege and an honour to be here this week. I was actually a little bit nervous coming over this week, whether I belonged, when you look at the names on the team sheet – they've been really good players for a long period of time, or they're stars of our competition," Ash said in his press conference.

Learn More 02:12

"I guess I probably doubted myself whether I was up to it or not, but 'Scotty' and the boys were really good, so was 'Gaz' (Lyon), in (reassuring me) I was good enough and here for a reason."

Three of Hogan's five goals came as Western Australia charged home in the fourth, ultimately falling short as Victoria pulled away late.

"It's funny, this is probably the best game I've ever played at Optus Stadium and I spent two years playing for Freo," Hogan said.

"It's an interesting path I've had. It's been well documented, but I've been lucky with my body, and I've really enjoyed my football over in Sydney.

Learn More 02:30

"I probably had to step away and just really kind of strip it back and enjoy football again. The last few years, (I've been) able to play and enjoy it and really buy in and get the best out of myself.

"(The medal is) something I'll look back on and be really proud."