WESTERN Australia coach Dean Cox has declared that AAMI AFL Origin needs to continue as part of the football calendar, with Perth proving it is the ideal location for an annual event after Saturday night's thrilling clash against Victoria.

The Sandgropers fell short at Optus Stadium in a 24-point loss to the Big V, but the team's spirited performance in front a sell-out crowd of 58,141 ensured the first Origin game since 1999 was a success.

Cox and star forward Jesse Hogan both believed the concept was "here to stay" and Perth had made a compelling case to host state matches every year in its own showpiece weekend.

"I think it's a great concept and I think it needs to be in the fixture," Cox said after leading WA in its first Origin match against Victoria since 1992.

"I think State of Origin should be [played] every year. It's for the AFL to work out who plays in that, and whether it's a carnival or whether it's a standalone game.

"(But) the WA Government, WA tourism and the WA public showed that they'll support it no matter what time of the year it is, and they probably deserve to hold it.

"The ability for these players to be able to perform against each other and play alongside each other is something they should get to experience in their careers, and it has to keep going."

Hogan, who was awarded the Graham Moss Medal as WA's best player after booting five goals, agreed that Origin's return had been a success after players pushed for state football's reintroduction and then embraced it.

The Greater Western Sydney star said he would be excited to represent his state every year if given the chance.

"I think this year was a little bit of the unknown. All the players were excited for it, but we weren't really sure what to expect," Hogan said.

"As we were getting closer and as the teams were getting announced, the excitement kind of grew.

"I think this could blossom into something really special. It's going to be difficult with fixturing and a few other things, but there's absolutely no reason why the players wouldn't want to buy into this every single year. We've absolutely loved it.

"There's no reason why Western Australia shouldn't have this every year, in my opinion."

WA was hit with a trio of setbacks on Saturday night, with GWS defender Sam Taylor, Port Adelaide forward Mitch Georgiades and Adelaide recruit Callum Ah Chee all experiencing hamstring tightness.

Cox said the decision to bench all three was made as a precaution, given what was at stake for their respective AFL clubs in the countdown to Opening Round.

"They felt tight in the hamstring, and this time of year it's tough to go in and say, 'I will keep going' if something was to happen at a worse rate," Cox said.

"We were really cautious and we'll just assess them in the next couple of days once they get back to their clubs. But we didn't want to risk anything."

On his own role leading his state, Cox said he would love to coach the Sandgropers again but was conscious of giving other coaches from WA the chance to experience Origin.

The Sydney coach said he would take great lessons out of his time in the WA camp and fresh connections with a group of star players.

"The first thing you notice is why they are judged as the best players," Cox said.

"[To see] their preparation, their humility, their ability to be able to connect with new people and showcase their football talents has been an unbelievable experience, to watch how people do things differently.

"But one thing that we can always know is that every time we see each other, we've got a connection or a bond now from representing WA.

"The players are really keen on that, we felt a part of it, and it was an amazing four days."