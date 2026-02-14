Jacob Weitering came off injured during the first quarter of Saturday's AAMI AFL Origin clash

Jacob Weitering is seen injured during the AAMI AFL Origin clash between Western Australia and Victoria on February 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

STAR Carlton defender Jacob Weitering has been ruled out of the AAMI AFL Origin match after he was stretchered from the field.

The Victorian was caught up in a marking collision with West Australian Mitch Georgiades and fellow back Sam Collins, copping the full brunt of Georgiades’ 192cm frame.

Weitering was taken from the field in a neck brace, hurting his ribs and shoulder as the Port Adelaide forward landed on him.

Every single player from both teams made a beeline for the Blue as he was loaded onto the cart, tapping him on the leg, while Georgiades also checked in again as he entered the Victorian rooms.

Weitering is being taken to hospital as a precaution, with further details on his injuries to come.