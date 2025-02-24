Max Gawn finds a silver lining to his off-season setback which now has him heading into his 16th season in the best shape of his career

Max Gawn during the 2025 AFL Captain's Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

RUNNING laps in the middle of summer wasn't the plan at the start of pre-season, but the silver lining of a fractured voice box is propelling Melbourne captain Max Gawn into his 16th season in the AFL.

The 33-year-old didn't train with the main group all January after copping a whack from new back-up ruckman Tom Campbell at training just before Christmas, but has since returned to full contact and is set to play in Sunday's AAMI Community Series fixture against Fremantle in Mandurah.

Speaking to AFL.com.au ahead of his sixth season as Demons captain, the seven-time All-Australian ruckman said the off-season setback has him heading to the 2025 starting grid in the best running shape of his career.

"Big Tommy Campbell got me early. I had five or six weeks off, which I kind of liked, to be honest. I had the whole of January just running laps and I got myself incredibly fit," Gawn told AFL.com.au on Monday.

"I haven't been this fit, in terms of running fit, I obviously need that match fitness now. But in terms of running fit, I haven't been at the level in 16 years (in the game).

"At points throughout last year, I wasn't running as well as I could have been. It was a target. It got helped by the injury."

Now almost two decades after crossing paths at the Sandringham Dragons for the first time, Gawn and Campbell are teammates again, following different journeys in the game.

Gawn took some time to cement his spot at AFL level but has remarkably collected a All-Australian blazer in seven of the past nine seasons and is now up to 224 games. Campbell was recruited out of the VFL at 20 and is the quintessential journeyman - delisted three times; signed as a delisted free agent twice, once via the pre-season supplemental selection period - and has played 58 senior games across 13 seasons.

After struggling for a back-up option last year, Simon Goodwin now has a ready-made replacement in Campbell. The 33-year-old proved that against Tristan Xerri at Arden Street on Saturday and will allow Gawn to manage his workload across 2025.

"We started together at the Dragons, Tom and I, so we were teammates 16 years ago," Gawn said.

"I've spent 16 years at Melbourne and his journey was two VFL clubs, mature-age recruit, Western Bulldogs, North Melbourne, St Kilda, Demons. It is an interesting journey; 50 AFL games; 150 in the VFL.

"I've played him multiple times in my career and always thought this guy is a genuine competitor. I shared my two cents worth when they asked me what my thoughts were on big 'TC'. He has made training incredibly challenging."

While Campbell showed he can be counted on when required in 2025, Clayton Oliver showed why it is so important to bank a full pre-season, after missing almost all last summer due to highly publicised off-field problems.

The four-time best and fairest winner has regained his elite burst from stoppage, producing a standout performance in the win over the Kangaroos, much to the delight of the skipper, who has played a crucial role behind the scenes.

Max Gawn with his children George and Louis during Melbourne's 2025 team photo day at AAMI Park. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'll never really talk about his footy too much. He is a good player – sorry, he is a great player. Three B&Fs and four All-Australians. He is obviously a very talented player – but if I'm a Melbourne supporter, I'd love for him to get back to that sort of footy, but its more about the smile I get from him," he said.

"At the moment, I'm getting that. Selfishly it's helping me; I enjoy seeing him smile; I get a little kick knowing he is in a good space. He holds a special place in our family now."

Melbourne launched its pre-season with a camp in Bright, following a tumultuous off-season where the club's culture was dissected, internally and externally. Renowned leadership coach Ben Crowe facilitated the process. Instead of starting training, the Demons addressed the off-field issues that almost led to Christan Petracca and Oliver departing and resulted in changes at board and executive level.

Gawn has spent the off-season and pre-season engaged in long conversations with Crowe and is confident the Demons are being led out of the crisis the right way, back towards premiership contention.

"[Lots of] long phone calls [with Ben Crowe]. We both enjoy the same side of leadership," he said. "He has worked with some great people all around the world in all different capers. He has a lot of knowledge in this space. It's all good in pre-season but hopefully we can use some of his techniques when the adversity really hits throughout the season.

"Being 16 years in the system, I like starting with something that isn't a 2km time trial or skinfolds or this is our game plan; it was let's go to Bright and let's have an experience where we are able to bond; all the draft picks were there, traded players, new coaches, new staff.

"I'm pushing for that to be the way we start pre-season every time now, not because I don't love doing time trials on day one, but there is no point putting your footy boots on until you work out how to talk to each other. It was a cool, unique experience."