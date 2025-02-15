Colby McKercher starred on a wing and across half-forward in North Melbourne's intraclub on Saturday

Colby McKercher in action during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street Ground on December 9, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

A CHANGE in role could pay immediate dividends for North Melbourne youngster Colby McKercher, with the former No.2 pick starring in the side's intraclub clash at Arden Street on Saturday morning.

McKercher played on a wing and across half-forward, where he was a clear standout through his line-breaking running and had a significant scoreboard influence thanks to his elite left foot kicking.

The teenager played across half-back during an impressive debut AFL season, but North Melbourne appears as though it will settle McKercher in his new forward-half role throughout his sophomore campaign.

Harry Sheezel was another obvious standout, delivering his now usual first-class performance and kicking two goals playing purely through the midfield, with veteran recruit Luke Parker also prolific in an onball role.

Sheezel, Parker and Luke Davies-Uniacke spent the majority of the game playing alongside Tristan Xerri as centre-bounce midfielders, with Tom Powell and Will Phillips also rotating through across the course of the game.

The club's recent No.2 pick Finn O'Sullivan also flashed glimpses of his immense potential playing in a much stronger 'A-Team', giving a strong indication of his growing chances to make his AFL debut in round one.

O'Sullivan spent the majority of the match on a wing, but also drifted forward and took a series of impressive marks above his head – finishing with a clever snapped goal – to surely put his name on the round one magnet board.

North Melbourne's 197cm recruit Matt Whitlock, taken at pick No.27 in Novemeber's draft after the Kangas traded out a future first-round pick to land him, also played the entire match for the 'A-Team' and looked impressive.

Whitlock played as a third tall defender and took a couple of strong intercept marks behind the footy, while he also looked competitive on ground level as he staked a claim for senior opportunities in 2025.

Whitters smothers and stays in the game to set up Souv 🙅‍♂️#Kangas pic.twitter.com/T9v7zQwdAm — North Melbourne FC (@NMFCOfficial) February 15, 2025

Another first-round pick, Zane Duursma, started in the 'B-Team' but was excited in a new midfield role, kicking a nice goal before switching to the 'A-Team' through the second half.

Cam Zurhaar kicked five goals and was the best forward on the ground, while Nick Larkey added three more and new recruit Jack Darling booted one in a sign of the club's potential threat in attack.

Luke Urquhart, Jacob Konstanty, Robert Hansen jnr and Cooper Harvey were among the other youngsters to impress across the intraclub clash, with the 'A-Team' ultimately claiming a comfortable 64-point victory.

George Wardlaw (hamstring), Zac Fisher (hamstring), Callum Coleman-Jones (Achilles), Josh Goater (Achilles) and Brayden George (knee) were the only players to be unavailable for the intraclub due to injury.

North Melbourne's new sole skipper Jy Simpkin also missed due to his role in the Indigenous All Stars team due to play Fremantle on Saturday night, while Aidan Corr, Larkey and Xerri were rotated out through the second half.

North Melbourne continues its round one preparations with a scratch match against Melbourne at Arden Street on February 22, before playing West Coast in Bunbury in the AAMI Community Series on March 1.