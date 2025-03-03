David Swallow is sent for a stint on the sidelines, while an important trio is racing the clock for Opening Round

Mac Andrew is helped off the field by trainers during Gold Coast's AAMI Community Series match against Sydney on February 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast defender Mac Andrew is one of three Suns to face a fitness test while veteran David Swallow will spend eight weeks on the sidelines with a PCL injury.

Andrew and Swallow, along with Charlie Ballard (ankle) and Lachie Weller (hamstring) all left the field early during Friday night's AAMI Community Series match against Sydney.

"David received a knock to the front of his knee during the match and has sustained an injury to his PCL," the Suns' head physio Lindsay Bull said.

"We expect David to be available to play in eight weeks with a period of rehabilitation."

Ballard, Weller and Andrew all must pass tests during the week to be available for the Suns' Opening Round clash against Essendon on Saturday.

Important midfielder Touk Miller will face the Bombers after overcoming a knee injury, while Sam Flanders is still one to two weeks away from returning to play due to a back injury.

Draftee Leo Lombard has had surgery on his shoulder after injuring it in a match simulation against Brisbane two weeks ago. The forward is expected to be sidelined until mid-season.