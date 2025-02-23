Murphy Reid catches the eye as Caleb Serong and Josh Treacy dominate in Fremantle's intraclub

Murphy Reid during Fremantle's intraclub on February 7, 2025. Picture: Fremantle FC

FREMANTLE draftee Murphy Reid is bolting into the Dockers' round one team as a midfielder/forward after a standout performance in Sunday's final intraclub game, while defender Josh Draper will be sent for scans after having a hamstring issue late in the day.

Reid was selected in a stronger 'purple' line-up as the Dockers opted for a best-versus-the-rest structure for their full-length practice game, with the No.17 pick from last year's Telstra AFL Draft excelling at centre bounces.

The 18-year-old rotated between the midfield and forward line and kicked an early set shot from 40m after a contested mark, while he also used a deceptive turn of pace to evade opponents inside 50.

Reid was selected in the 'purple' line-up ahead of more experienced midfielders Matthew Johnson, Neil Erasmus and Will Brodie, while star onballer Hayden Young (hamstring) and forward Sam Switkowski (concussion) were each missing.

In one of the highlights of the game, Reid evaded two tacklers at a centre bounce and set up teammate Caleb Serong for a running goal on the edge of the centre square, displaying his knack for drawing opponents and then putting teammates into space.

Murphy Reid x Caleb Serong... beautiful.#foreverfreo pic.twitter.com/iJZJiUYtuS — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) February 23, 2025

Serong was arguably best on ground, controlling the midfield and rotating forward to kick four goals as he tunes up for what shapes as a big season for the dual club champion and All-Australian.

He was challenged by star forward Josh Treacy, who led the 'purple' forward line and booted five goals, with his contested marking and long-range set shot kicking in excellent shape.

The Dockers have a decision to make on their preferred ruck structure to start the season given Sean Darcy (knee) is sidelined. They opted for Liam Reidy in the stronger midfield, using Luke Jackson predominantly forward, as a back-up ruck, and an occasional ground-level onballer.

Jackson provided another highlight with a big pack mark and set shot goal in the fourth quarter and he got better as the game went on. Fellow tall forward Jye Amiss was quieter than Treacy, but showed his marking and bodywork has improved.

55m goal from Josh Treacy to open @freodockers match sim today. Best v rest...



B: Ryan, Draper, Chapman

HB: Clark, Cox, Wagner

C: Banfield, O'Meara, Sharp

HF: Frederick, Treacy, Bolton

F: Sturt, Amiss, Jackson

Ruck: Reidy, Serong, Brayshaw

IC: O'Driscoll, Walker, Walters, Reid — Nathan Schmook (@NathanSchmook) February 23, 2025

Veteran Michael Walters impressed in attack before finishing at three-quarter time to run laps, with star recruit Shai Bolton also damaging in the front half as both a forward and attacking midfielder, kicking a nice goal on the run from 40m. Michael Frederick booted three final-quarter goals.

It was a relatively one-sided match, but 'white' midfielders Johnson and Brodie put up a fight and stoppages, while SSP signing Isaiah Dudley booted two goals.

Winger Nathan O'Driscoll was used through centre bounces in the 'purple' team in place of Young and also looked in the type of form that will see him in the club's round one plans against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

Veteran Jaeger O'Meara enjoyed several strong moments in the midfield and on a wing, particularly through the third quarter when he converted on the run after evading tacklers, and he later set up Jeremy Sharp with a clever inside 50.

Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe was among the players missing as he builds back from a minor knee operation, with the champion midfielder completing running, kicking and agility work on the boundary with a trainer.

Captain Alex Pearce (ankle) remained sidelined, but the Dockers' 'purple' backline was solid as Brennan Cox combined with Draper before the latter finished his day early due to a hamstring issue.

Luke Ryan played with a fluoro hat to indicate low contact, with Heath Chapman composed in the back group.