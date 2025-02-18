Charlie Curnow ahead of the 2025 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON is still hopeful its superstar key forward Charlie Curnow could take part in the side's round one clash with Richmond, despite undergoing minor knee surgery on Tuesday.

Curnow underwent a procedure to remove a screw in his knee left over from a previous surgery, having suffered from discomfort in recent weeks that culminated in him departing a match simulation drill early a fortnight ago.

The Blues opted to send Curnow in for the surgery, potentially hampering his round one chances, rather than force the dual Coleman Medal winner to play through the discomfort during the entire season.

The club expects Curnow to recommence running within the next week, reiterating that he remains a chance to face Richmond in 23 days' time, but confident he will be available for a round two clash with Hawthorn if not.

Carlton had previously been hopeful Curnow would take part in at least one pre-season match against either St Kilda or Greater Western Sydney, having already undergone both ankle and knee surgery earlier in pre-season.

Sam Walsh (hamstring) is still a chance to feature in at least one scratch match, likely the second against the Giants, with Nic Newman (knee) and Alex Cincotta (hip) the only Blues regulars completely ruled out for round one.

Learn More 05:30

Father-son recruit Ben Camporeale has been sidelined for a month with an ankle infection, while uncapped Irish pair Matt Duffy (knee) and Rob Monahan (groin) are also expected to miss the start of the season.