Hawthorn great Jason Dunstall believes the young Hawks can continue to impress and surprise if they employ their aggressive playing style again this season

Connor Macdonald celebrates a goal during the R9 match between Hawthorn and St Kilda at UTAS Stadium on May 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

PLEASANTLY surprised by his old club's resurgence last year and their aggressive play, Hawthorn great Jason Dunstall is asking for more of the same.

The Hawks christened it "Hokball" as they surged back into the top eight, narrowly losing their semi-final to Port Adelaide.

The obvious question is whether the Hawks can maintain that momentum. They have recruited aggressively, adding Tom Barrass and Josh Battle to their defence.

"I'm one of those who are really curious to see what they offer this season," Dunstall said at the launch of Fox Footy's coverage for 2025.

"They caught a lot of people by surprise. It's a really aggressive attacking style of football, which is great for the game and we love watching it.

"Is it sustainable? I think so, I hope so. They've recruited well in terms of their defence, they have a couple of injuries up forward which might hold them back a little bit.

"I hope they can play finals again and really show us there's some exciting footy out there. I was surprised by a lot of them last year."

Being an old-school AFL type, Dunstall is no fan of the young Hawks' exuberant celebrating. But he is a big fan if it means they keep winning.

"If that's the style they play that makes them happy, and I get to watch that each week, it makes me happy. Go for your life, fellas," he said.

He is also rapt that midfielder Will Day is back playing after he missed the finals last year with a collarbone injury.

"I get excited every time I see him fit and just running out on the park," Dunstall said.

"He's a genuine superstar.

"He moves as well as anyone in the game, his evasive skills are spectacular, he's a beautiful kick.

"He's going to be a tremendous leader for many years at that club."