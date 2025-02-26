Despite his limited preparation, the Suns expect Touk Miller to be fit to play in Opening Round against Essendon

Touk Miller during Gold Coast's training session at People First Stadium on February 3, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast expects Touk Miller to face Essendon in Opening Round as the vice-captain continues to recover from a knee injury.

Midfield coach Shaun Grigg also said the Suns were keeping an "open mind" about the prospect of Sam Flanders being available to face the Bombers on March 8 as he battles a back problem.

Miller has been hampered for a couple of weeks and will not play in Friday's AAMI Community Series match against Sydney, instead undergoing his own individual training.

Speaking after a lengthy session at People First Stadium on Wednesday, Grigg said Miller was "going well".

"If this was a regular season game, he plays," Grigg said.

"He's on his individual program. He'll have an important session Friday and then will look to fold back in. He'll be right for Opening Round, no worries.

"Touk is a seasoned campaigner. He doesn’t need two practice matches to be right."

Flanders has been sidelined since the players returned from their Christmas break, spending lengthy periods on the stationary bike before resuming running last week.

Like Miller, he will train on Friday.

Matt Rowell and Sam Flanders celebrate a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Richmond in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"We'll go session by session," Grigg said.

"We're not ruling anything out and keeping an open mind. Hopefully he'll be there Opening Round."