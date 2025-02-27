Port Adelaide's list of injured stars grows with gun mid sidelined for at least a month

Zak Butters in action during the match simulation between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Mt Barker Summit Sport and Recreation Ground on February 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide will be without star midfielder Zak Butters for about six weeks following minor knee surgery.

Butters had a knee arthroscopy this week to assess the damage after copping a heavy knock to the joint, and is set to miss the Power's first month of matches.

The 24-year-old took part in Port Adelaide's match simulation clash against Adelaide last Friday, but pulled up sore from the game, prompting the Power to investigate further.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Butters, who serves at Port's vice-captain under skipper Connor Rozee, has emerged as one of the League's most damaging midfielders in the past two seasons, finished third in last year's Brownlow Medal and fourth the year before.

Connor Rozee, Ken Hinkley and Zak Butters during Port Adelaide's official team photo day at Alberton Oval on January 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

He also won the 2023 AFL Coaches Association's Champion Player award, and claimed Port's past two John Cahill medals as the club's best and fairest.

It's yet another injury blow for Port Adelaide, which already has a lengthy injury list heading into the season.

Forward Todd Marshall is set to miss at least half the season with an Achilles injury, while defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher is expected to miss the start of the AFL season with a back issue. Esava Ratugolea is also no guarantee to return from knee surgery in time for round one's clash with Collingwood.