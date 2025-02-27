Australia’s favourite children’s music group will be wiggling their way into People First Stadium for Opening Round on the Gold Coast

Join The Wiggles at People First Stadium for the Opening Round game between Gold Coast and Essendon. Picture: Supplied

Australia’s favourite children’s music group will be wiggling their way into People First Stadium for Opening Round on the Gold Coast.

The Wiggles, Australia’s #1 local artist on Spotify, will headline the pre-match entertainment ahead of the Gold Coast SUNS’ Opening Round clash against Essendon on Saturday, March 8 at 4:15pm.

The electrifying The Wiggles - Sound System ft. DJ Dorothy will include high-energy acts by the very talented Lachy Gillespie (Purple Wiggle) and Caterina Mete (Red Wiggle).

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be performing at the Opening Round match at People First Stadium,” said Lachy Wiggle.

“As a huge AFL fan, who has been playing since the age of six, there’s nothing better than bringing music and footy together to kick off an incredible season.

“I can't wait to see the energy of the crowd and be part of such a special moment!”

SUNS members and fans are encouraged to allow plenty of time to enter the Stadium and find their seats by 3:30pm, with The Wiggles scheduled to take the stage at 3:45pm.

The performance will be held in the south-east section of the stands and will be broadcast on the big screen so fans can enjoy the pre-show entertainment from the comfort of their seats.

Fans of all ages can join in the fun and embrace the nostalgia with songs from the Wiggles’ new country music album ‘Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!’ as well as favourite classic Wiggles hits, reimagined by the sensational Lenny Pearce and the ever-talented DJ Dorothy.

GC SUNS midfielder and father of two, Lachie Weller, is looking forward to welcoming fan favourites Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and the Tree of Wisdom ahead of the first bounce at People First Stadium.

“I grew up listening to the Wiggles and now as a dad of two, it’s amazing to see my kids and the next generation continuing to adore their music and entertainment,” Weller said.

“With our opening match in a family-friendly timeslot at 4:15pm next Saturday, it’s the perfect opportunity for families with young kids on the Gold Coast to come down to the footy and share a special experience with their kids.

“Make sure you jump online and buy your tickets while they are still available, and allow plenty of time to get to the Stadium and find your seats before the performance.”

The Wiggles has sold more than 30 million albums and recorded more than three billion views on YouTube, also earning 15 ARIA Awards and 10-multi platinum awards.