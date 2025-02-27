IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Collingwood coach Craig McRae opens up about the challenges clubs are facing under the soft cap
- McRae has added his name alongside Chris Fagan and Chris Scott in wanting the soft cap increased
- Max King no certainty to be ready for St Kilda's opener against Adelaide
- Western Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli comes off early in the practice match against Hawthorn
