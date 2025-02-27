Fantasy experts have put together their Pre-Draft Lists to assist coaches on Draft Day

AS THE start of the season fast approaches, Fantasy Draft rankings are becoming clearer.

Injuries have caused chaos this pre-season, and coaches have been forced into shuffling their rankings.

Some of our experts are here to help and you can copy one of their Pre-Draft Lists to assist you on Draft Day.

The Traders Roy, Calvin and Warnie have delivered their lists, along with Champion Data's Fantasy Freako, stats guru Jaiden Popowski and the Ball Boys AFL Fantasy Podcast.

There is a consensus No.1 pick in North Melbourne ruck Tristan Xerri.

Ten players featured in every expert's top 15, with Xerri joined by Harry Sheezel, Lachie Whitfield, Errol Gulden, Rowan Marshall, Zach Merrett, Nick Daicos, Max Gawn, Marcus Bontempelli and Andrew Brayshaw.

As coaches in Fantasy Classic enjoy value options in the forward line, opinions varied among our experts in Draft.

But Bailey Smith and Jack Macrae both featured in the top 15 for five of our six experts.

Warnie

1. Tristan Xerri (RUC)

2. Rowan Marshall (RUC)

3. Harry Sheezel (DEF)

4. Zach Merrett (MID)

5. Marcus Bontempelli (MID)

6. Errol Gulden (MID)

7. Max Gawn (RUC)

8. Lachie Whitfield (DEF)

9. Andrew Brayshaw (MID)

10. Jason Horne-Francis (FWD/MID)

11. Bailey Smith (FWD/MID)

12. Nick Daicos (MID)

13. Jordan Dawson (MID)

14. Jack Macrae (FWD)

15. Caleb Serong (MID)

Calvin

1. Tristan Xerri (RUC)

2. Rowan Marshall (RUC)

3. Lachie Whitfield (DEF)

4. Harry Sheezel (DEF)

5. Marcus Bontempelli (MID)

6. Errol Gulden (MID)

7. Zach Merrett (MID)

8. Nick Daicos (MID)

9. Max Gawn (RUC)

10. Tim English (RUC)

11. Andrew Brayshaw (MID)

12. Bailey Smith (FWD/MID)

13. Sam Flanders (DEF/MID)

14. Dayne Zorko (DEF)

15. Jordan Dawson (MID)

Roy

1. Tristan Xerri (RUC)

2. Harry Sheezel (DEF)

3. Rowan Marshall (RUC)

4. Lachie Whitfield (DEF)

5. Nick Daicos (MID)

6. Max Gawn (RUC)

7. Errol Gulden (MID)

8. Jack Macrae (FWD)

9. Jason Horne-Francis (FWD/MID)

10. Bailey Smith (FWD/MID)

11. Dayne Zorko (DEF)

12. Caleb Daniel (FWD/MID)

13. Andrew Brayshaw (MID)

14. Zach Merrett (MID)

15. Marcus Bontempelli (MID)

Fantasy Freako

1. Tristan Xerri (RUC)

2. Harry Sheezel (DEF)

3. Errol Gulden (MID)

4. Zach Merrett (MID)

5. Max Gawn (RUC)

6. Sam Flanders (DEF/MID)

7. Lachie Whitfield (DEF)

8. Nick Daicos (MID)

9. Andrew Brayshaw (MID)

10. Dayne Zorko (DEF)

11. Marcus Bontempelli (MID)

12. Noah Anderson (MID)

13. Rowan Marshall (RUC)

14. Josh Dunkley (MID)

15. Jack Macrae (FWD)

Jaiden Popowski

1. Tristan Xerri (RUC)

2. Harry Sheezel (DEF)

3. Nick Daicos (MID)

4. Lachie Whitfield (DEF)

5. Andrew Brayshaw (MID)

6. Marcus Bontempelli (MID)

7. Errol Gulden (MID)

8. Rowan Marshall (RUC)

9. Max Gawn (RUC)

10. Sam Flanders (DEF/MID)

11. Zach Merrett (MID)

12. Dayne Zorko (DEF)

13. Bailey Smith (FWD/MID)

14. Jordan Dawson (MID)

15. Jack Macrae (FWD)

Ball Boys

1. Tristan Xerri (RUC)

2. Harry Sheezel (DEF)

3. Lachie Whitfield (DEF)

4. Andrew Brayshaw (MID)

5. Errol Gulden (MID)

6. Zach Merrett (MID)

7. Bailey Smith (FWD/MID)

8. Marcus Bontempelli (MID)

9. Jordan Dawson (MID)

10. Nick Daicos (MID)

11. Jack Macrae (FWD/MID)

12. Jason Horne-Francis (FWD/MID)

13. Max Gawn (RUC)

14. Rowan Marshall (RUC)

15. Dylan Moore (FWD)

Top 10 by experts' average rankings

1. Tristan Xerri (RUC)

2. Harry Sheezel (DEF)

3. Lachie Whitfield (DEF)

4. Errol Gulden (MID)

5. Rowan Marshall (RUC)

=6. Zach Merrett (MID)

=6. Nick Daicos (MID)

8. Max Gawn (RUC)

9. Marcus Bontempelli (MID)

10. Andrew Brayshaw (MID)

