Brandon Zerk-Thatcher is set to miss the start of the Power's season

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher kicks the ball during Port Adelaide's clash against Collingwood in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide is set to be without Brandon Zerk-Thatcher for the start of the season after the defender suffered a back injury.

Zerk-Thatcher, 26, sustained an acute lumbar disc injury during training on Wednesday.

The former Essendon backman has been ruled out of the pre-season games and the Power said he was expected to miss the start of the season proper.

A timeline for his return is expected to become clearer in the coming weeks.

Zerk-Thatcher was a key part of the Power backline in 2024, playing all 26 games as they reached a preliminary final.

Port could be without forward Todd Marshall for most of the 2025 season after he ruptured his Achilles in January.

ALL THE NEWS Previous Next 05:51 Footy Feed: Eagle on future, Don on contract, Horse to Tassie? Nat Edwards with the latest news

05:35 Footy Feed: AFL world in mourning after tragic deaths Sarah Olle with the latest news

04:04 Footy Feed: Roo's Indigenous All-Stars call, Blues ramp up training Sarah Olle with the latest news

03:01 Footy Feed: Star Pie’s OR call, Ex-Sun trains with Dogs, Giant debut? Sarah Olle with the latest news

02:49 Footy Feed: Stringer on Hogan chemistry, Lion ‘would love’ Eagle at club Sarah Olle with the latest news

06:12 Footy Feed: Wiz turns it on, Day’s forward move, star recruit absent Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest news from Waverley Park

The Power will face Adelaide in a match simulation on February 21 before taking on St Kilda in the AAMI Community Series on March 1.

Port begins its home and away season against Collingwood on March 15.