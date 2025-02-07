PORT Adelaide is set to be without Brandon Zerk-Thatcher for the start of the season after the defender suffered a back injury.
Zerk-Thatcher, 26, sustained an acute lumbar disc injury during training on Wednesday.
The former Essendon backman has been ruled out of the pre-season games and the Power said he was expected to miss the start of the season proper.
A timeline for his return is expected to become clearer in the coming weeks.
Zerk-Thatcher was a key part of the Power backline in 2024, playing all 26 games as they reached a preliminary final.
Port could be without forward Todd Marshall for most of the 2025 season after he ruptured his Achilles in January.
The Power will face Adelaide in a match simulation on February 21 before taking on St Kilda in the AAMI Community Series on March 1.
Port begins its home and away season against Collingwood on March 15.