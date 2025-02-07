The Suns have appointed Noah Anderson as their new captain

Noah Anderson is pictured in the new Gold Coast guernsey. Picture: Kurt Thomson

GOLD Coast gun Noah Anderson has been appointed as the Suns' new captain, replacing Jarrod Witts and Touk Miller.

Anderson, 23, will step into the role as sole skipper, with Miller and Sam Collins named vice-captains.

Ben King, Matt Rowell and Wil Powell are also in the six-man leadership group after Witts made the decision to step down from leadership responsibilities.

"I'm so proud to be able to represent this club as captain after all they have invested in me both as a player and a person," Anderson said.

"The Suns mean everything to me and I love coming to work every day with this group of players. I am committed to giving everything I can to help lead this club and deliver on our mission to bring success to the Gold Coast."

Anderson was selected with pick No.2 in the 2019 Telstra AFL Draft and has played 104 games for the Suns.

Noah Anderson in action during the R22 match between Gold Coast and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on August 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Gold Coast general manager of football performance Wayne Campbell congratulated Anderson and paid tribute to Witts and Miller.

"We're thrilled for Noah to be given the opportunity to lead our club and know he is ready for the responsibility that comes with the role," Campbell said.

"Our club has a great depth of leadership and we are confident Noah will be supported extremely well by the experience Touk and Sam can provide as vice-captains.

"Ben, Matt and Wil thoroughly deserve their elevation to the leadership group. All three have worked hard to develop their leadership capabilities in recent years and it is fitting they be recognised with the opportunity to play an influential role within the group.

Matt Rowell handballs during Gold Coast's clash against Melbourne in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Jarrod is our longest serving captain and we want to acknowledge the role he has played in guiding this football club through a difficult period. It's also important to recognise Touk's impact on our club as captain for the last three years, and he will continue to provide vital experience and support to Noah in his role as vice-captain.

"As we head into a new era for our football club, it is important we reflect that transition with a strong leadership group who can lead this club in a fearless new direction."