The Giants will be without Tom Green to begin their 2025 campaign

Tom Green in action during the semi-final between GWS and Brisbane at Engie Stadium on September 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney star Tom Green will miss the start of the season after straining his calf at training last week, while Sam Taylor has entered the League’s concussion protocols.

The 24-year-old will be sidelined for at least the next month after the frustrating late pre-season injury.

Green is set to miss the Opening Round clash against Collingwood and round one against Melbourne, but could be sidelined for up to six weeks.

The Canberran finished a vote behind Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan in last year's Kevin Sheedy Medal, a year after finishing runner-up behind Toby Greene.

Green has established himself as one of the most prolific midfielders in the AFL across the past two seasons, averaging 30.8 disposals from 25 appearances in 2024 after 32.1 per game in 2023.

Adam Kingsley's side has the bye in round two, which should help Green be available in time for the trip to Launceston in round three to face Hawthorn at University of Tasmania Stadium.

Tom Green comes from the field during the Giants' match sim on February 14, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

All-Australian key defender Sam Taylor won't be available for this Friday's match simulation against Sydney at Tramway Oval after a training mishap.

The West Australian is understood to have sustained a concussion after his head hit the ground in a contest.

Sam Taylor in a heavy collision with Aaron Cadman and Jesse Hogan during Greater Western Sydney's match simulation session on February 14, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Taylor is expected to be available against Carlton in the AAMI Community Series on February 28.