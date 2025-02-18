The squads for Thursday's match simulation games have been announced

Levi Ashcroft, Daniel Rioli and Eric Hipwood. Pictures: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast recruit Daniel Rioli is among a quartet of key Suns who will miss Thursday's match simulation against Brisbane and Collingwood, while Brisbane fans will get their first look at gun draftee Levi Ashcroft against AFL opposition.

The three clubs will take part in a modified six-period game at People First Stadium on Thursday evening, with each club to play the others for two quarters each.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE FULL SQUADS

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Rioli (knee) will miss for the Suns after an off-season injury setback, while Sam Flanders (back), Touk Miller (knee) and Charlie Ballard (ankle) are also being managed ahead of the club's Opening Round game against Essendon.

Academy draftee Leo Lombard will have his first proper hit-out for the club, while John Noble's first game in Suns colours will come against his former side, Collingwood.

The Lions will welcome back ruck Oscar McInerney for his first game since the shoulder injury that ruled him out of last year's Grand Final, but Eric Hipwood, Brandon Starcevich, Lincoln McCarthy and Darcy Gardiner will all miss as they manage minor injury concerns.

Oscar McInerney celebrates Brisbane's 2024 premiership win with Brandon Starcevich. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood is yet to announce its squad for the informal game, although AFL.com.au's Josh Gabelich reported on Thursday that Fin Macrae is a confirmed out due to a shoulder issue.

Jordan De Goey (knee) and Harry DiMattia (concussion) are also set to miss.

Starting at 5pm local time (6pm AEDT), the Lions and Pies will begin with two periods against each other before the premier will face the Suns for two more periods. Gold Coast and Collingwood will then finish proceedings with two periods, with the action to finish at around 8.20pm local time (9.20pm AEDT).

The format has been necessitated by Fremantle's participation in the Indigenous All Stars game, which required a unique solution for the 17 other clubs to schedule a match simulation.

The match will be broadcast on Fox Footy, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

More to come ...

Gold Coast v Brisbane v Collingwood at People First Stadium, Thursday 5pm AEST

(Six periods, clubs to play four periods each)

GOLD COAST

1. Mac Andrew, 2. John Noble, 4. Jed Walter, 6. Alex Sexton, 7. Nicholas Holman, 8. Brayden Fiorini, 9. Ben Ainsworth, 12. Eliott Himmelberg, 14. Lachlan Weller, 15. Noah Anderson, 16. Thomas Berry, 18. Matthew Rowell, 19. Bailey Humphrey, 20. Ethan Reid, 21. Ned Moyle, 22. Ben Long, 24. David Swallow, 25. Samuel Collins, 26. Will Graham, 27. Wil Powell, 28. Jarrod Witts, 29. Jake Rogers, 30. Leo Lombard, 31. Cooper Bell, 32. Bodhi Uwland, 33. Samuel Clohesy, 34. Ben King, 35. Connor Budarick, 36. Zac Evans, 37. Max Knobel, 38. Lloyd Johnston, 39. Lachlan Gulbin, 40. Joel Jeffrey, 41. Malcolm Rosas, 42. Asher Eastham, 44. Ben Jepson, 46. Caleb Graham, 50. Jy Farrar

Notable absentees: Daniel Rioli, Sam Flanders, Charlie Ballard, Touk Miller, Alex Davies, Sean Lemmens

BRISBANE

1. Kai Lohmann, 2. Deven Robertson, 3. Jaspa Fletcher, 4. Callum Ah Chee, 5. Josh Dunkley, 6. Hugh McCluggage, 7. Jarrod Berry, 8. Will Ashcroft, 9. Lachie Neale, 10. Levi Ashcroft, 13. Logan Morris, 14. Sam Day, 15. Dayne Zorko, 16. Cameron Rayner, 17. Luke Beecken, 20. Sam Marshall, 21. Zane Zakostelsky, 22. Ty Gallop, 23. Charlie Cameron, 24. Brandon Ryan, 26. Conor McKenna, 28. Will McLachlan, 29. James Tunstill, 31. Harris Andrews, 33. Zac Bailey, 34. Shadeau Brain, 35. Ryan Lester, 36. Reece Torrent, 38. Bruce Reville, 40. Jack Payne, 41. Darragh Joyce, 43. Noah Answerth, 44. Darcy Wilmot, 45. Darcy Craven, 46. Oscar McInerney, 50. Harry Arnold*

Notable absentees: Darcy Gardiner, Lincoln McCarthy, Tom Doedee, Keidean Coleman, Eric Hipwood, Darcy Fort, Brandon Starcevich

COLLINGWOOD

TBC

Notable absentees: TBC

* SSP trial players

Indigenous All Stars game

Saturday, Feb 15

Fremantle v Indigenous All Stars, Optus Stadium

Unofficial match simulations

Saturday, Feb 15

Western Bulldogs v Essendon, Mission Whitten Oval

Monday, Feb 17

West Coast v Richmond, Mineral Resources Park

Geelong v Hawthorn, GMHBA Stadium

Thursday, Feb 20

Gold Coast v Brisbane v Collingwood, People First Stadium, 6pm AEDT (5pm local) (Six periods, clubs to play four periods each)

Friday, Feb 21

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney, Tramway Oval, 10am AEDT (Free attendance. Match format TBC)

Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Mount Barker, 5.30pm AEDT (5pm local) (Tickets subject to capacity. Match format TBC)

Saturday, Feb 22

Carlton v St Kilda, Ikon Park, 11am AEDT (Tickets subject to capacity. Match format TBC)

North Melbourne v Melbourne, Arden St, 11am AEDT (Free attendance. 4 x 25-min quarters + game-specific simulations)

Every match simulation will be broadcast on Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel

AAMI Community Series

Tuesday, Feb 25

Geelong v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium, 7:10pm AEDT

Wednesday, Feb 26

Richmond v Collingwood, Ikon Park, 7:10pm AEDT

Thursday, Feb 27

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium, 5:20pm AEDT

Brisbane v Adelaide, Brighton Homes Arena, 8:10pm AEDT (7.10pm local)

Friday, Feb 28

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton, Manuka Oval, 5:20pm AEDT

Gold Coast v Sydney, People First Stadium, 8:10pm AEDT (7.10pm local)

Saturday, Mar 1

St Kilda v Port Adelaide, RSEA Park, 3:10pm AEDT

West Coast v North Melbourne, Hands Oval (Bunbury), 6:10pm (AEDT (3.10pm local)

Sunday, Mar 2

Fremantle v Melbourne, Rushton Park (Mandurah), 6:10pm AEDT (3.10pm local)

All AAMI Community Series matches broadcast on Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel

Tickets available here. Members and kids go free (except for Richmond v Collingwood)