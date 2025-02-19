After a failed trade request to join Hawthorn, Tayla Harris says she's now focusing on her rehabilitation from a shoulder reconstruction

Tayla Harris (left) in action at a Melbourne training session on November 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

TAYLA Harris says she is putting her failed trade behind her, focusing on rehabilitation after two shoulder reconstructions.

Discussions between Melbourne and Hawthorn went right up until the final minutes of the AFLW trade period in December, but an agreement didn't eventuate after a series of potential deals were pitched but not agreed to.

Harris ultimately signed a one-year deal to remain at the Dees.

"[Trade period] was busy for everyone else, but not for me, because I just go back to work. I've been rehabbing two shoulder reconstructions, so I've been pretty busy doing that," Harris said, speaking at the launch of the new NAB Auskick season.

"My job is to go out and play some good footy, so I'm looking forward to doing that this season.

"You get into house renovations and put all your energy into that, during that period of time, that was my strategy.

"But my teammates and I love each other, we're mates either way, whatever it ended up [being], and at the end of our careers we still will be. I feel like it wasn't really a big deal, it was just play on, if you will."

Tayla Harris celebrates a win with teammates during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Asked if she discussed the potential trade with teammates, or broached the subject after the deal didn't go through, Harris was non-committal.

"In AFLW, we've got such a big off-season, and at the end of the season, everyone packs up and goes away for Christmas, so I was in Brisbane with my family," she said.

"Not really, I think everyone's aware as to what the landscape of footy is. Everyone gets it, and that's how the cookie crumbles."

Harris has a history of shoulder injuries, and has often managed issues throughout seasons.

Last year saw Harris hurt her shoulder at the start of pre-season, before she took a rapid trip to the Paris Olympics and returned just three weeks before the beginning on the season.

She managed to play only three quarters for the year, tweaking the shoulder twice in round one's win over Geelong, and was then ruled out for the season after needing a reconstruction.

Tayla Harris sings the team song after Melbourne's win over Geelong at GMHBA Stadium in week one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Harris said her plan for resetting ahead of a new season with the Demons was based around preparation.

"Just work hard. I've been working away in my own time – rehab isn't overly exciting, I wouldn't have thought, but when you do it well, it can create a really good comeback story," she said.

"That's my plan. I have to just work on being strong. You need good shoulders to play good footy, so they've been reinforced, so I'm ready to rock and roll."