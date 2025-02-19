Carlton captain Kerryn Peterson has been placed on the inactive list for the 2025 AFLW season, with the defender expecting her first child

Kerryn Peterson (centre) embraces teammates Jess Dal Pos (left) and Darcy Vescio during week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON will be without captain Kerryn Peterson for the 2025 AFLW season, with the defender expecting her first child later this year.

Peterson, who has captained the Blues for the past six seasons, has been placed on the inactive list, leaving the club with two open list spots after the retirement of Celine Moody.

While she won’t be playing, Peterson is set to take on an off-field role during the pre-season.

"[Husband] Joel and I have a really exciting journey ahead of us and can’t wait to welcome our own little Bluebagger into the world," Peterson said.

"This footy club and its people have always been the most incredible support to us, and we’re excited for our baby to become part of it.

"It will be a different looking year for me, I’ve already been driving ‘Bucky’ [coach Mathew Buck] mad trying to decide what off-field role I’ll play this season. In the meantime, I’ll be down at the club and involved in as many sessions as I can and helping our group prepare for the season ahead."

A veteran of the Blues’ AFLW side, Peterson’s past two seasons have been hampered by injury, playing eight out of 11 games last season and four out of 10 in 2023.

Peterson’s absence paves the way for an increased leadership role for vice-captains Abbie McKay and Mimi Hill.