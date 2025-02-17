A cohort of Indigenous AFLW players attended the Indigenous All Stars camp in Perth last week

L-R: Ally Anderson, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Zippy Fish at the Indigenous All Stars game. Picture: Zippy Fish/Instagram

A HOST of AFLW players were invited to join the Indigenous All Stars playing group for a number of community activities and functions in Perth last weekend.

The women watched on at training, joined the boys for meals and were involved in the group, with many AFLW players expressing the hope of one day being a part of their own Indigenous showcase.

"We've already been pushing for (a women's match)," Hawthorn winger, and Dja Dja Wurrung woman, Kaitlyn Ashmore told AFL.com.au over the weekend.

"It would actually just be unreal just to get the numbers up in the communities as well, to play footy and especially women's footy. Would be really exciting for our future, but it's just been an unreal experience."

Check out the gallery below to see the camp through the players' eyes.