North Melbourne's AFLW team won a flag the right way, according to the club's AFL coach Alastair Clarkson. He's hoping the men's team can follow suit

Alastair Clarkson and Darren Crocker celebrate after the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park on November 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne AFL coach Alastair Clarkson is full of praise for his club's AFLW side, believing they won the 2024 premiership the right way.

Speaking exclusively to AFL.com.au, the veteran coach was full of praise for how the Kangaroos' women's side had worked as a unit over many years, and drew comparisons with the reigning AFL premier.

"I'm so rapt that Brisbane won it last year and I'm so rapt that our women's program won it last year, because they've done exactly the same thing," Clarkson said.

"It's taken them six years of just putting a strategy in place, invest in bringing a group of players through together, knowing full well you're going to have some bumpy roads along the way and a couple of speed humps. That was Brisbane. That was Hawthorn.

"In 2010, we lost an elimination final to Fremantle. In 2011, we lost a preliminary final to Collingwood when we were up at three-quarter time. In 2012, we lost a Grand Final to Sydney when we were in front in the third quarter and we were raging favourites.

"You look at Brisbane's journey over the last four years. Finally, they salute and everyone says, 'Oh well, that was expected'. But the previous three years, they were bagging the s*** out of them. They'd fallen in a hole in September. But it's just part of the journey.

"You can say the same thing about North's girls, then they finally win it and everyone's saying, 'Oh I can't see anyone beating the North women over the next few years'. It's like, Christ almighty. Just know, there's no silver bullet to this. The formula is tried and tested, really. And it's over a long, long period of time."

Emma Kearney is congratulated by Will Phillips after North Melbourne won a preliminary final on November 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Clarkson had a front row seat to November's AFLW premiership victory, enjoying a beer with his women's counterpart Darren Crocker amid the festivities.

North's men's players were full of praise for the women's side following their Grand Final glory.

"I think it's awesome, awesome for the whole club," defender Luke McDonald said.

""It's a great feeling for the club... Ever since the first year they came into the system it's always been about one club, really proud as a club that we actually live it. It's given the whole club a lift.

"We haven't had any silverware since 1999, so it's good to have a bit of silverware back in the club.

"This can create a winning culture, I'm really excited about where we can go in the men's program with all the people we've got on board now. It's just a good feeling around the club, you can't beat winning."