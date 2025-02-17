Bailey Smith in action during Geelong's match simulation against Hawthorn on February 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BAILEY Smith had to wait until half an hour before the trade deadline to seal his move last October, but in the space of 30 minutes of February football, Geelong's box-office recruit showed signs of his game-breaking best on Monday.

Wearing the famous No.3 guernsey and a white headband, Smith slotted straight into Chris Scott's midfield mix in his first game at any level since round 23, 2023, starring in the first half at GMHBA Stadium before sitting out most of the second half of the match simulation against Hawthorn.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE SCORES AND GOALKICKERS

Smith missed all of his final season at the Western Bulldogs due to a knee reconstruction, before moving down the highway in a four-club trade that also involved Matt Kennedy and Jack Macrae.

The 24-year-old burst up and down the wing of his new home ground, before swapping inside for short stints, linking up three times in one play before finding a target inside 50, as well as locking horns with Hawthorn captain James Sicily in a moment off the ball.

"I think it was (important for him). He was a bit anxious, like anyone would be after having a year out, but I thought he accounted himself really well, played how he wanted to play and had a really good hitout," Geelong assistant coach James Rahilly said on Monday night.

"We threw him around in a couple of positions and I thought he was really good. He ran and carried the ball well. He spent a bit of time on a wing and then moved forward in the third quarter."

Learn More 00:29

Mercurial forward Ollie Henry burst to life after half-time, slotting four second-half goals to lead the Cats to a 15.16 (106) to 13.8 (86) win.

After missing both finals last September due to a complex collarbone injury, Will Day was the clear standout across the first three quarters, continuing his brilliant pre-season with a commanding display through the middle of the ground.

The 2023 Peter Crimmins medallist was dominant around stoppage and hit the scoreboard with two goals in the third quarter – he almost slotted a third from inside the centre square – pushing forward like he has across the pre-season in what could be a sign of things to come in 2025.

"He's had a good summer. I think he's touched on it being the first full pre-season he's had. He looked the player we know he is going to be; he was dynamic inside; he kicked a couple of goals, which is something we want him to do a bit more of," Hawthorn midfield coach David Hale said.

Sicily got through his first game since undergoing a shoulder reconstruction in October unscathed, playing alongside recruit Josh Battle in defence in the first half, with Tom Barrass set to face the Western Bulldogs next Thursday night.

Learn More 05:39

Battle copped a corked leg in the last quarter, returned to the ground, but then sat out the final 20 minutes of the game after demonstrating his intercept game in his first appearance in the brown and gold.

Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield played only the first half and then ran sprints at half-time, before veteran midfielder Mitch Duncan entered the game for the second half. Hawthorn defender Jack Scrimshaw didn't appear after the main break after being poked in the eye.

Mabior Chol and Henry injected life into the scratch match in the third quarter, kicking two goals each to entertain a decent crowd of a few thousand on a Monday afternoon.

Learn More 00:48

Gryan Miers' devasting right foot inside 50 was on display at Kardinia Park, as it has been since he broke Jason Akermanis' goal assists record in 2023, while Brad Close finished with three goals in his signature long-sleeved No.45 guernsey and Shannon Neale provided a target in attack ahead of the first season without Tom Hawkins.

With only two pre-season matches, Hawthorn didn't expose too much youth on Monday, with Nick Watson missing due to illness. Cam Mackenzie impressed as he looks to build on his 20 appearances in 2024, amid a midfield stacked with options.

Geelong hosts Essendon at GMHBA Stadium in the AAMI Community Series next Tuesday, while Hawthorn heads to Launceston for the first time in 2025 to meet the Western Bulldogs at University of Tasmania Stadium.

Young guns

Former first-round pick Connor O'Sullivan showed off the progress he has made this summer, showcasing his intercept marking prowess behind the ball as the 19-year-old hunts an Opening Round spot down back against Brisbane. Young ruckman Mitch Edwards produced some decent moments. Will McCabe and Bodie Ryan only played limited minutes in the last quarter, but both caught the eye late. Jasper Scaife and Noah Mraz only featured in the dying minutes.

Switching positions

Finn Maginness played across half-forward and hit the scoreboard after changing from No.32 to his father's No.20, kicking two goals in the first half. Blake Hardwick spent time in attack across 2024 and looks set for more time there this year after playing inside 50 on Monday, following a full summer in the role. James Sicily moved forward in the second half after Jack Gunston exited the game. Sam De Koning played in the ruck for most of the game and looks set to stay there this year, before Rhys Stanley played the fourth quarter.

Learn More 00:38

Injury watch

Jack Scrimshaw sat out the second half after copping a poke in the eye in the second quarter. Josh Battle ended the game on the bench with a corkie. Nick Watson didn't feature after missing training last week due to illness, but the mercurial small forward is expected to play in the AAMI Community Series, along with Changkuoth Jiath and Luke Breust, who were both managed on Monday. Tyson Stengle and Lawson Humphries both played for the Indigenous All Stars on Saturday and are set for next week, while Shaun Mannagh, Toby Conway and Cam Guthrie are all facing a delayed start to 2025. Jack Martin banked some minutes in the VFL intraclub late on Monday.

Fantasy tempter

Most Fantasy coaches aren't overthinking it, but if you are one of the 30-odd per cent that doesn't own Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $598,000), there's still time to correct that. The former Bulldog was busy early and showed he will play a key role for the Cats in 2025. Lock him in. – Dejan Kalinic

GEELONG 3.8 6.13 10.14 15.16 (106)

HAWTHORN 2.2 5.3 10.6 13.8 (86)

GOALS

Geelong: O.Henry 4, Close 3, Cameron 2, Neale 2, O'Sullivan, Holmes, Miers, Wiltshire

Hawthorn: Maginness 2, Day 2, Chol 2, Gunston, Newcombe, Weddle, Morrison, Reeves, Ramsden, Hardwick

GEELONG

1. Rhys Stanley, 2. Jay Polkinghorne, 3. Bailey Smith, 4. Tanner Bruhn, 5. Jeremy Cameron, 8. Jake Kolodjashnij, 9. Max Holmes, 10. Mitchell Knevitt, 11. Mitchell Edwards, 12. Jack Bowes, 13. Jhye Clark, 14. Connor O'Sullivan, 15. George Stevens, 16. Sam De Koning, 21. Oliver Wiltshire, 22. Mitchell Duncan, 23. Jed Bews, 28. Ollie Dempsey, 30. Tom Atkins, 32. Gryan Miers, 33. Shannon Neale, 34. Oisin Mullin, 35. Patrick Dangerfield, 36. Ollie Henry, 38. Jack Henry, 39, Zachary Guthrie, 40, Ted Clohesy, 42. Mark O'Connor, 44. Tom Stewart, 45. Brad Close, 46. Mark Blicavs

Notable absentees: Toby Conway, Shaun Mannagh, Cam Guthrie, Lawson Humphries, Tyson Stengle, Jack Martin

HAWTHORN

1. Harry Morrison. 3. Jai Newcombe, 5. James Worpel, 6. James Sicily, 7. Ned Reeves, 8. Sam Frost, 11. Conor Nash, 12. Will Day, 13. Dylan Moore, 14. Jack Scrimshaw, 15. Blake Hardwick, 17. Lloyd Meek, 18. Mabior Chol, 19. Jack Gunston, 20. Finn Maginness, 21. Noah Mraz, 23. Josh Weddle, 24. Josh Battle, 25. Josh Ward, 26. Bodie Ryan, 27. Will McCabe, 28. Cam Mackenzie, 29. Jai Serong, 31. Connor Macdonald, 33. Jack Ginnivan, 38. Max Ramsden, 39. Jasper Scaife, 40. Seamus Mitchell, 42. Bailey Macdonald, 44. Henry Hustwaite

Notable absentees: Nick Watson, Tom Barrass, Massimo D'Ambrosio, Luke Breust, Changkuoth Jiath, Jarman Impey, Karl Amon