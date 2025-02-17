Cody Weightman to miss the start of the AFL season due to injury

Cody Weightman warms up before the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have been dealt yet another injury blow with forward Cody Weightman to undergo knee surgery which will sideline him for three months.

Weightman has a rare congenital condition called bipartite patella, which involves a false joint that sits within his kneecap bone.

The 24-year-old will miss the next three months.

"This injury has not caused Cody any concerns across his career until he received some direct impact on it during a pre-season training session," Bulldogs head of sports medicine Chris Bell said.

"Conservative management has failed to improve Cody's symptoms, meaning surgery has become the best option.

"With this being a very rare presentation, the club has consulted multiple specialist opinions, with the decision to surgically stabilise the joint within the kneecap the most viable option that will see Cody return to football in the second half of season 2025.

"A return to play plan will be finalised in coming weeks, with Cody set to miss the next three months."

It is yet another injury blow for the Bulldogs.

Adam Treloar (calf), Liam Jones (hamstring) and Jason Johannisen (hamstring) have already been ruled out for the start of the season.

Gun forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is also facing a delayed start to the campaign as he deals with personal issues.