GWS could have up to three debutants in its side to face Collingwood in Opening Round

Cody Angove at GWS training in February, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HE WAS the biggest bolter on night one of last November's Telstra AFL Draft. Now Cody Angove is bolting into Opening Round calculations, and he isn't the only former first-round pick at Greater Western Sydney in the hunt for a debut against Collingwood.

Angove will face Sydney in Friday's match simulation at Tramway Oval in the next step towards booking a spot against the Magpies on the first Sunday of the season, after banking a strong maiden pre-season in the Harbour City.

Phoenix Gothard and James Leake, who were selected at picks No.12 and No.17 in 2023, have also built compelling cases across the summer to be included in the 23 to face the Pies on March 9.

Phoenix Gothard (left) and James Leake pose for a photograph during the 2023 AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Adam Kingsley will be forced to make at least four changes to the side that let a 44-point lead slip against Brisbane in last year's semi-final at Engie Stadium.

Isaac Cumming and Harry Perryman both exercised their free agency rights last October and moved to Adelaide and Collingwood respectively, while James Peatling opted to move to the Crows during the trade period after being pursued by multiple clubs.

Then there is star midfielder Tom Green, who is set to miss the first fortnight of the season after straining his calf in last Friday's intra-club, but should return after the Giants' bye in round two.

With Jake Riccardi, Harvey Thomas, Toby McMullin and Joe Fonti all suspended for the first two games – and Josh Fahey banned for the first four – following their conduct at an end-of-season function last September, Angove, Gothard and Leake have all rocketed into contention.

Under national recruiting manager Adrian Caruso, the Giants haven't been afraid to make a bold call at the draft, shopping earlier than others to get who they want. Western Australian Angove was that player last year, with AFL CEO Andrew Dillon reading out his name at pick No.24. Wary of St Kilda and Fremantle's interest, GWS didn't wait for night two, having also selected Ollie Hannaford at No.18 and Harrison Oliver at No.19.

Since moving from one side of the country to the other, Angove has been training on a wing after the departure of Cumming, standing out with his running capacity. Cal Ward is expected to play on a wing again in 2025 like he did last year, while Josh Kelly and Finn Callaghan are set to rotate outside and play predominantly inside.

Gothard (glandular fever) and Leake (quad strain) both experienced delayed starts to 2024, but have fully settled in western Sydney and made an impression over the summer months to be in the conversation for early-season debuts.

Like Angove, Gothard was the night one shock 12 months earlier. He wasn't invited to the draft but attended with close mate Connor O'Sullivan, only to be selected a pick later. The Albury product has banked an impressive summer and will get the next chance to impress against the Swans on Friday.

The Giants also traded up one spot to select Leake five picks after Gothard in 2023, ensuring they didn't miss out on another target. The Tasmanian has trained at half-back and in the midfield this pre-season and could help cover the loss of Perryman, along with former first-round pick Conor Stone, who chose to re-sign with GWS last October rather than move to Essendon.

James Leake tackled by Toby McMullin during Greater Western Sydney's match sim session on January 27, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Jake Stringer looks poised to add another dynamic to a forward line built around reigning Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan and three-time All-Australian Toby Greene. The former Essendon and Western Bulldogs forward hasn't missed a session since Christmas and will bank some minutes over the next fortnight.

Stephen Coniglio is on track to be available against Craig McRae's side in Opening Round, but the veteran midfielder isn't ready for match play this week after undergoing a shoulder reconstruction and facial surgery at the end of last season.

GWS will host Carlton at Manuka Oval in the AAMI Community Series next Friday and then play Southport in a VFL practice match before Collingwood heads north to face them in Opening Round.