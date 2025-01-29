Liam Baker forced from the field after landing awkwardly during match simulation training

Liam Baker in action at West Coast training on December 11, 2024. Picture: West Coast FC

WEST Coast will sweat on the fitness of key recruit Liam Baker after an ankle injury forced him from the field during match simulation training on Wednesday morning.

Baker landed awkwardly during a marking contest and left the field immediately, speaking with trainers and having his right ankle strapped before heading to the rooms.

While the extent of the injury is unclear, it comes just days after star midfielder Elliot Yeo suffered knee and ankle injuries that will likely sideline him for the start of the season.

Yeo is racing the clock to feature in the Eagles' season opener against Gold Coast on March 16 at Optus Stadium after confirmation he had suffered MCL damage to his right knee and a grade two syndesmosis injury.

The Eagles have said they are hopeful he will feature in the early part of the season as they work through his rehab program and a timeline to return.

Elliot Yeo in action during the match between West Coast and Carlton at Optus Stadium in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Baker has been pegged for a backline role during his first season with West Coast, with coach Andrew McQualter keen to utilise his leadership and experience in the back half of the ground after 128 games with Richmond.

The 27-year-old was last week named in the Eagles' leadership group, alongside ex-Tigers premiership teammate Jack Graham, in a sign of the pair's early impact since crossing west.

West Coast completed 15 minutes of match simulation on Wednesday during a 90-minute session in the Perth heat, with Baker hurt towards the end.

Fellow recruit Matt Owies pushed up the ground to win possessions in the midfield and was involved in some key passages with his speed and evasiveness.

Former forward Ryan Maric continued to train in defence and impressed with several piercing kicks into the corridor.

Draftee Malakai Champion had a strong session and was lively as a half-forward, finding space on multiple occasions and showing poise to break a tackle and kick well inside 50.

The Eagles face Richmond in a match simulation on February 17 before taking on North Melbourne in the AAMI Community Series on March 1.