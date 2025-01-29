Gryan Miers says he hopes Geelong continues its aggressive approach to acquiring the best talent from other clubs

Matt Rowell in action during the match between Gold Coast and Geelong at Heritage Bank Stadium in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG forward Gryan Miers has welcomed his club's "targeting" of star opposition players in the quest for sustained success.

Recent reports have linked Gold Coast gun and former No.1 pick Matt Rowell to the Cattery, including a meeting between Rowell and the Cats' top recruiting brass.

It comes hot on the heels of Geelong landing Western Bulldogs star Bailey Smith, along with a host of top names over the years including Ollie Henry (from Collingwood), Tyson Stengle (Adelaide), Jeremy Cameron (Greater Western Sydney) and Patrick Dangerfield (Adelaide).

Bailey Smith chats with Patrick Dangerfield during Geelong's training session at Deakin University on December 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Victorian Rowell is out of contract, with AFL.com.au revealing last November that Collingwood and Essendon were pursuing the bullocking midfielder as held off on recommitting at the Suns.

"He's one of the best players in the League, so it's pretty straightforward that our recruiting team are doing a great job," Miers told reporters after training on Wednesday.

"That's what everyone gets cut up about, is that we're targeting great players and we've targeted them in the past and end up getting them. But they'll keep doing that job and that is their job to do, just target the best.

"I actually don't know if we're going for him, but if we are, then good luck to him, good luck to us. If it happens, it will be exciting, and I hope we keep going after those big names.

"We touched on NFL before the press conference – Philadelphia did the same thing, they targeted the big names and now they're going to a Super Bowl. You don't want to sit on your heels and let others take the best players in the League.

"If we fail at getting these players, so be it, but we've got Jeremy Cameron and won a premiership with him, and we've had great success over the other players, we got 'Danger' 10 years ago.

"The only way to get better is by getting better players. And that makes the players like me at the team see those guys come in and go, 'I don't want them to steal my spot', so I'm trying to get a little better as well. All in all, it works with each other.

"'Danger' reckons he's got 10 years left, so 'Rowelly' might have to come and play half-forward with me," he finished with a wry smile.

Gryan Miers in action during Geelong's training session at Deakin University on December 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

At 25, Miers is now well and truly a senior player at the club, especially after a hefty turnover last player movement period that saw seven youngsters join through the draft and rookie pool, as well as Irishman Cillian Burke.

He trained alongside the midfielders on Wednesday – as did Ollie Dempsey, Max Holmes and versatile tall Sam De Koning, who rucked with Rhys Stanley – but is foreseeing more of an outside role this year.

Tanner Bruhn ran laps before retreating to the rooms, while injury-prone veteran Cam Guthrie only kicked the footy with Burke for a stint. Promising young ruck Toby Conway wasn't sighted.

Skipper Dangerfield – who turns 35 this year – floated in and out, having a carefully managed training load this summer that also includes a lot of cross-training (bike etc.).

The large group of first and second-years broke away from the main group to take part in specialised drills, with the exception of developing back Connor O'Sullivan, who stuck with the defenders, a group which included footy unicorn Mark Blicavs.

"We've got such a good young group that are listening too, that makes my job easy as a now-leader, older player. I've kind of been groomed well by the older lads that I'm kind of ready to take on that role," Miers said.

"I'm not saying I need to be a complete leader, but I'll kind of help out where seems fit. Pat (Dangerfield) and 'Stew' (Tom Stewart) have such different leadership abilities, and we got 'Blitz' (Mark Blicavs) there as well, where I can just come in and do my little part for the team and so do some of the other boys.

"I think everyone wants to be a midfielder. I don't think I'll end up in there, but it's always fun to get your hands on the ball and you get more of that around the midfield.

"I think I'm kind of a utility. I just use my running ability to be a link in the chain, and I think that's where they're going to use me this year is just in different spots.

"I feel like I'll get the ball in the back pocket, sometimes in the forward pocket. I just want to be there to help the team where it needs to be, and I think that's best done through my running ability."