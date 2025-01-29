Alex Condon's arrival at Collingwood as a category B rookie could be on hold as he enjoys a form spike playing for the Florida Gators

Alex Condon playing for the University of Florida. Picture: Instagram

COLLINGWOOD faces an intriguing wait for exciting talent Alex Condon, whose NBA draft hopes are growing after an exciting stint of basketball in America.

Condon, as previously revealed by AFL.com.au, has a unique agreement with the Magpies where he has committed to joining the club as a category B rookie while he pursues an NBA career.

The 212cm former West Australian under-18 ruckman can now be listed by the Pies, who have lodged paperwork to officially add him onto their category B list. It is waiting approval from the AFL.

But an interesting few months await for Condon and the Pies, with the 20-year-old enjoying a form spike playing for college side the Florida Gators that has put him more on the map as a potential draftee later this year.

Some local recruiting experts have been wowed by Condon's form in his second season at the Gators as a forward, leading to higher draft credentials as clubs consider his talents. If he is to nominate and be selected, it would clearly be a curveball for the Pies who would have to wait until further down the track to get Condon through their doors.

Condon spent time with the Magpies in the lead-up to his commitment with them, having had other AFL clubs also chasing his signature, and also since then as Collingwood looked outside the square for a recruiting edge.

The Pies have enjoyed success with category B rookies, including American Mason Cox and Irishman Marty Clarke.