Oscar Allen celebrates a goal during the match between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE midfielder Jarrod Berry says he'd "love" to see the Lions acquire West Coast skipper Oscar Allen, but believes the premiers have more than enough talent currently on their list to fill its Joe Daniher-sized hole.

As reported by AFL.com.au, Brisbane is interested in pursuing restricted free agent Allen in the coming 12 months as it searches for a long-term replacement for the retired Daniher.

Speaking after a skills session at Brighton Homes Arena on Wednesday morning, Berry wasn't keen to buy-in on the prospect, but was full of praise for the Eagles forward.

"I'd love to see it happen, but that's above my pay grade," Berry said.

"My focus is on the 2025 season, and he can't help there.

"He's a superstar guy and great leadership attributes from what I've heard and seen.

"He'd be a great addition, but that's above my pay grade and we'll leave that up to the list manager and we'll worry about winning football games."

Oscar Allen kicks on goal during the match between West Coast and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The immediate question of who comes into Brisbane's forward line is a complex one.

The club acquired former Gold Coast spearhead Sam Day during the off-season, while youngster Henry Smith (on the comeback from shoulder surgery) and ruckman Darcy Fort would also be in the frame.

Berry said it would be a "share the load" approach from a forward line that is already stacked with talent including Charlie Cameron, Cam Rayner, Kai Lohmann, Eric Hipwood and Logan Morris.

"Joe is a special special footballer and you don't come across guys like that very often in your career and I'm so lucky I got to play with him," Berry said.

"The ability to win games off his own boot, we probably owe the premiership to Joey slotting that goal against GWS (in the Lions' semi-final win).

"It's definitely a share the load thing in the forward line. That's what the club's built on.

"There is a big hole that Joey left, but I'm really confident we've got the development and natural growth of our list is going to be able to fill that hole."