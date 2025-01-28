Keidean Coleman during the Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE LIONS won last year's Grand Final in convincing fashion and in AFL Fantasy, they produced some of the highlights of the season.

Brisbane scored the second most Fantasy points in 2024 with 3.6 players scoring 100 or more per game. Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1,131,000) averaged 110.3 as he dominated in his friendly role off half-back, collecting career-high disposals and marks. His 184 against the Suns in round eight was the highest individual game score of the year and the equal 21st recorded since 2000.

Midfield duo Josh Dunkley (MID, $1,102,000) and Lachie Neale (MID, $1,038,000) went at 107.4 and 101.1 respectively as the other Lions priced at over $1million.

Fantasy value is hard to find at the reigning premiers as they have usually hit peak performances across the board. There is likely to be some change with Tom Doedee (DEF, $399,000) and Keidean Coleman (DEF, $521,000) hoping to head into the backline, Levi Ashcroft (MID, $328,000) ready to make an impact like his brother and Joe Daniher's retirement that adds to a new mix for 2025.

The early bye might be a deterrent in Fantasy Classic, but they'll have plenty of players picked in Fantasy Draft as redrafts and keeper leagues are finalised ahead of the season starting in March.

Lock them in

If you're only as good as your last game, then we should be locking in Will Ashcroft (MID, $843,000). His Grand Final performance was a ripper. He collected 30 disposals, five marks, three tackles and kicked a goal for 109 points, but most importantly, the Norm Smith Medal. His best-on-ground performance in the big dance was surpassed by his return in the round 24 'Fantasy Grand Final' where he took a whopping 15 marks to go with his 30 disposals for 136 points. With a full pre-season behind him, expect Ashcroft to show upside from his 84.7 average last season.

Norm Smith Medal winner Will Ashcroft poses for a photo after Brisbane's win over Sydney in the Toyota AFL Grand Final on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Track their pre-season

An ACL injury in Opening Round last year meant Keidean Coleman (DEF, $521,000) missed the remainder of 2024 and receives a 27 per cent discount on his price. He was hot property this time last year following his end to 2023 where he averaged 89 in the last 12 games. This culminated in a score of 106 in the preliminary final and 122 in the Grand Final loss to the Pies. Coleman had Fantasy coaches loving what they were seeing where he had 63 points at quarter-time. Coaches keen on the discounted Lion will need to monitor his work on the track throughout February. If he plays in Opening Round and performs well, Coleman will be hard to pass up with a breakeven of 51.

Keidean Coleman in action during the Toyota AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Collingwood on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual-position tempter

DPPs at the Lions are limited. Every year I draft Zac Bailey (MID/FWD, $709,000), hoping for an uptick in his output. He's averaged between 69 and 73 in the last four seasons and that's basically what he is going to be! A great player and a safe selection in Draft as you know what you're going to get, but there isn't a lot of upside.

There could, however, be some value in Deven Robertson (MID/FWD, $301,000) and James Tunstill (MID/FWD, $230,000) at their price points. If they cement a spot in the Lions' line-up, they have proven they can score at VFL level. Robertson averaged 98 last season while Tunstill went at 96.

Bargain basement

Fantasy Classic coaches are all over Levi Ashcroft (MID, $328,000) as he is the third most selected player so far this pre-season. It is with good reason based on his junior numbers. He averaged 108 in the Coates Talent League, recording 40-plus disposals in two of his nine games for Sandringham. A highlight was when he suited up for the Lions' VFL team where he racked up 145 points. It's unlikely that Ashcroft will have the juicy midfield role to start with, but he'll still prove to be a worthy selection.

Although he'll be behind Ashcroft, you can grab Sam Marshall (MID, $268,000) as you top up your Keeper League. The versatile midfielder averaged 99 for the Allies at the Marsh U18 Championships and 89 for Sandringham in the Coates Talent League.

Sam Marshall with the best player medal after the 2024 Coates Talent League Boys Grand Final match between the Sandringham Dragons and GWV Rebels at Ikon Park on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft sleeper

Cam Rayner (FWD, $693,000) is coming off his career-best Fantasy season where he averaged 67.6. Rayner is ranked the 35th best forward based on his 2024 average. Is there a world where he is better than that? It may not even need to be for the value. Only two players with forward status who average more than Rayner – Dylan Moore and Ben Keays – have played every game of the last three years. Durability is an important factor when drafting and this could make him a better option than the 35th best forward. Hey, he scored two 100-plus scores last season … his first since his debut year back in 2018!

Cam Rayner after the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Custom stat star

One of the great new features in AFL Fantasy Draft is the ability to use one of the new custom preset scoring systems. In Prestige, Lachie Neale (MID, $1,038,000) ranks as the second-best player on this scoring model with an average of 134.1. Impact has him ranked ninth at 107.9. This compares to the Classic scoring where his 101.1 average ranked him as the 27th best player last season. If you are looking at something different to the default scoring system, Prestige could be a winner and make Neale a fantastic first-round target as it correlates strongly with awards such as club best and fairest awards, Brownlow votes and coaches' votes.

Lachie Neale in action during Brisbane's preliminary final against Geelong on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

This call may come back to haunt me, but don't start Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1,131,000). Last year he moved into defence and improved his average year-on-year by 25 points to post his second-best average of 110.3. This ranks him as the third best defender going into this year. The question is whether, at 36 years of age and with the addition of Doedee and Coleman, he can back it up. Maybe the All Australian can. In Classic I will wait to upgrade to him after his bye and I'll probably miss him in Draft as there will be others keen to see him repeat his efforts of 2024.

