Liam Jones during the match between Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs key defender Liam Jones will be sidelined for at least the next two months after suffering a high-grade hamstring strain in Sunday's intra-club at Maroochydore Sports Complex.

The 33-year-old was named in the Indigenous All-Stars squad on Monday morning for the exhibition match against Fremantle on February 15, but has now been ruled out for the next 8-10 weeks.

Jones suffered the strain late in Sunday's internal practice match and underwent scans on the Sunshine Coast on Monday afternoon, which revealed the extent of the damage in a significant blow for the Bulldogs ahead of round one.

The Tasmanian has played 39 games across his two seasons back at the Mission Whitten Oval – he has finished top five in both Charles Sutton Medal counts – and starred in defence after spending 2022 playing for Palm Beach-Currumbin in the QAFL.

Rory Lobb became an important cog in the Bulldogs' structure across the second half of last season after moving into defence, finishing eighth in the best and fairest despite playing only 16 of 24 games.

The West Australian won the Brad Johnson Award for best team player and looms as a critical part of the Dogs back six in 2025, with Jones set to miss the first month of the 2025 season.

Luke Beveridge's squad has been impacted by injuries over the summer months, with All-Australian midfielderAdam Treloar Adam Treloar ruled out for up to 10 weeks due to a series of calf strains during the pre-season, delaying his start to the new season by at least a month.

Veteran half-back Jason Johannisen underwent hamstring surgery last week after sustaining another soft tissue setback at training.

No.1 ruckman Tim English missed Sunday's intra-club due to an abdominal injury but is expected to feature in the practice matches against Essendon and Hawthorn.

Anthony Scott is recovering from a knee injury after suffering a subluxation of his kneecap, while Cody Weightman and Aaron Naughton both played managed minutes after following modified programs across the pre-season.

The Dogs' pre-season camp in Noosa continues until Thursday before the club returns to Melbourne ahead of match simulation against Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval on February 15. The Dogs then travel to Launceston to face Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on February 27.