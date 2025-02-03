Xavier Clarke has ambitions to become the first Indigenous coach in the AFL era, and he is using the All-Stars match to take fellow coaches along with him

Xavier Clarke and Alastair Clarkson at North Melbourne training in November 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

XAVIER Clarke hopes his appointment as Indigenous All-Stars coach is another stepping stone towards becoming the first Indigenous senior AFL coach - and that more follow his lead.

The North Melbourne assistant will oversee an all-Indigenous coaching line-up as the exhibition match returns to the calendar after a 10-year hiatus, with the All Stars taking on Fremantle at Optus Stadium on February 15.

Hawthorn premiership player Chance Bateman is the highest-profile of the cohort, which also includes Jarrod Lienert (ex-St Kilda and Port Adelaide), former Fremantle star Roger Hayden and Power assistant coach Jason Williams.

Former Demons ace turned Collingwood assistant Neville Jetta was initially involved but had to withdraw due to a clashing commitment.

There have only been two Indigenous senior coaches in VFL history - Graham "Polly" Farmer (Geelong, 1973-75) and Barry Cable (North Melbourne, 1981-84) - and none in the AFL era.

Clarke was firm that he wanted the All-Stars team to have Indigenous coaches, providing another opportunity at the elite level.

"For me it was really important in the All-Stars game that we used coaches and development coaches that are currently in the pathway program," he said.

"It was really important that we gave those opportunities to those guys that are in those roles to continue to promote them.

"I'd love to see more players that do step out of the game come into coaching, but it's not for everyone.

"Coaching the All Stars is a great honour, there's no doubt, and I see it as an opportunity and a step in my coaching journey as well."

Clarke, who played 105 games for St Kilda, guided the NT Thunder to a premiership in the NEAFL in 2015.

Now in his second season with the Kangaroos, he was also a long-time assistant at Richmond and applied for the senior coaching position when it was vacated by Damien Hardwick in 2023, with Adem Yze getting the nod.

Clarke said that becoming head coach was still his goal and, despite the low numbers of Indigenous coaches across the AFL, he felt supported.

"Definitely, 100 per cent," the 41-year-old said of his ambition.

"I've been in the system now for close to nine years and I've had experience at NEAFL level with NT Thunder for three years, so I'll continue to progress.

Dustin Martin, Tom Lynch and Xavier Clarke at Richmond training on October 12, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

"There's no doubt, there's no rush, but at one point I think I'll be ready to put my hand up.

"(Collingwood coach) Craig McRae is a good friend of mine, he was an assistant coach for 15 years, (Greater Western Sydney coach) Adam Kingsley again, 15 or 16 years before he got his opportunity.

"I'd like to think when I do get an opportunity it's because I've done a really good job in my coaching journey.

"It's because I've got great credentials and being a proud Indigenous man comes along with that, so this is just another step in that journey and hopefully one day I'll get there."