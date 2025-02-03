Liam Ryan is cleared of any wrongdoing by police and the AFL

Liam Ryan warms up ahead of round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast forward Liam Ryan has been cleared of any wrongdoing after he was involved in a brawl at a festival last month.

Vision emerged online of the 28-year-old in a physical altercation with another male in Fremantle, with several onlookers watching on.

In the footage, the two men throw a flurry of punches at each other while surrounded by onlookers, who are cheering the fight.

On Monday, the AFL said investigations by Western Australian police and the League's Integrity Unit concluded Ryan and his companions were victims of an attack and that the Eagles player had attempted to de-escalate the incident. The League added Ryan was not drinking at the event.

He has been cleared by police and will face no action from the AFL.

Liam Ryan reacts during round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

"The AFL Integrity Unit inquiries and investigations by WA Police determined that the altercation occurred after Ryan and his companions were the victims of an attack by a larger group of people whilst leaving the event," the AFL said in a statement.

"WA police confirmed to the AFL that officers were in the area at the time of the fight and that Ryan was being treated as a witness to an incident where his group was pursued by a larger group, resulting in one of his female companions being assaulted and suffering facial injuries.

"It was determined that Ryan attempted to de-escalate the incident and walk away from the group before being confronted, leading to the fight that was captured on social media."

Ryan kicked 13 goals from 16 games in 2024 after missing the opening six rounds of the season due to a serious hamstring injury.