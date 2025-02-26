Marc Pittonet in action during Carlton's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S bruising match against St Kilda last Saturday has claimed two more casualties, with ruck Marc Pittonet and small forward Corey Durdin both ruled out for up to six weeks.

Pittonet suffered a calf strain against the Saints and won't be available until round four or five.

Durdin (ankle) was another casualty from Saturday's game and won't return until round three at the earliest, but could be out until round five.

Back-up ruck Hudson O'Keeffe has also been ruled out for up to five weeks due to a hamstring injury, meaning the Blues will have to rely on Tom De Koning in the ruck to start the season.

The news comes after young midfielder Jagga Smith suffered a serious knee injury against the Saints, ending his debut season.

Learn More 04:18

Key forward Charlie Curnow is continuing to manage a knee injury and will return either against Richmond in round one or against Hawthorn in round two.

The Blues say star midfielder Sam Walsh (hamstring) will be fit to face the Tigers, while Jack Silvagni will make his return from a serious knee injury in a practice game against Greater Western Sydney on Friday night.