The teams have been announced for Thursday's AAMI Community Series matches

Josh Rachele, Marcus Bontempelli, Nick Watson. Pictures: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE forward Josh Rachele will miss the Crows' AAMI Community Series match against Brisbane on Thursday, while Hawthorn will welcome back several big names for its game against the Western Bulldogs.

Rachele's absence due to a corked thigh has been offset by the return of Izak Rankine, who missed the match simulation against Port Adelaide last week.

Max Michalanney (thumb) will miss for the Crows as will Wayne Milera (quad), while Isaac Cumming will play his first game in Crows colours.

The Crows say Rachele and Milera have both been withdrawn "with an abundance of caution" and both are set to be fit for round one.

The Lions will welcome back Lincoln McCarthy, Eric Hipwood and Brandon Starcevich after they missed last week's hitout, although Cal Ah Chee (soreness) is missing, as are Darcy Gardiner and Darcy Fort.

As reported by AFL.com.au on Wednesday, the Bulldogs will be without defender Bailey Dale (quad) and midfielder Ed Richards (calf) for their trip to Launceston to face the Hawks, although star midfielders Marcus Bontempelli and Tom Liberatore will play.

Tom Barrass will play his first game in Hawks colours, while small forward Nick Watson and winger Massimo D'Ambrosio are also back after missing last week's match simulation against Geelong.

As reported by AFL.com.au on Wednesday, defender Changkuoth Jiath (hip) has suffered another setback and is in doubt for Opening Round, while veteran forward Luke Breust will return via the VFL on Friday night.

Jarman Impey and Blake Hardwick have also been rested.

AAMI Community Series games are played in four 20-minute quarters plus time on, as is the case in the premiership season. However, there will be no interchange cap, with clubs able to name a squad of 30 players, including eight on the interchange and four emergencies. There can be only four players on the interchange bench at any time.

The action will be broadcast live on Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium, 5.20pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

B: T.Barrass 37 S.Frost 8 F.Maginness 20

HB: J.Scrimshaw 14 J.Battle 24 K.Amon 10

C: C.Mackenzie 28 J.Newcombe 3 J.Sicily - C 6

HF: C.Macdonald 31 C.Nash 11 M.Chol 18

F: H.Morrison 1 D.Moore 13 J.Ginnivan 33

Foll: L.Meek 17 W.Day 12 J.Ward 25

I/C: B.Macdonald 42 J.Worpel 5 W.McCabe 27 J.Weddle 23 M.D'Ambrosio 16 J.Gunston 19 N.Watson 34 M.Ramsden 38

Emerg: S.Mitchell 40 N.Reeves 7 H.Hustwaite 44 J.Serong 29

Notable absentees: Changkuoth Jiath, Luke Breust, Mitch Lewis, James Blanck, Calsher Dear

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: J.O'Donnell 18 R.Lobb 7 L.Cleary 36

HB: J.Freijah 27 L.Bramble 29 T.Duryea 15

C: B.Williams 34 T.Liberatore 21 S.Davidson 42

HF: J.Dolan 26 A.Naughton 33 M.Kennedy 8

F: L.Vandermeer 23 S.Darcy 10 J.Harmes 22

Foll: T.English 44 R.Sanders 9 M.Bontempelli - C 4

I/C: J.Croft 16 H.Gallagher 12 R.Garcia 38 R.Gardner 43 A.Jones 32 B.Khamis 24 L.McNeil 30 C.Poulter 25

Emerg: C.Hynes 6 J.Busslinger 5 O.Baker 13 L.Kennedy 35

Notable absentees: Bailey Dale, Ed Richards, Cody Weightman, Jason Johannisen, Liam Jones, Adam Treloar, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Brisbane v Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena, 7.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

B: B.Starcevich 37 J.Payne 40 R.Lester 35

HB: D.Zorko 15 H.Andrews - C 31 D.Wilmot 44

C: J.Fletcher 3 H.McCluggage 6 J.Berry 7

HF: C.Cameron 23 E.Hipwood 30 C.Rayner 16

F: K.Lohmann 1 T.Gallop 22 L.Morris 13

Foll: O.McInerney 46 J.Dunkley 5 L.Neale 9

I/C: W.Ashcroft 8 L.Ashcroft 10 L.McCarthy 11 S.Day 14 H.Smith 25 C.McKenna 26 Z.Bailey 33 N.Answerth 43

Emerg: D.Robertson 2 W.McLachlan 28 J.Tunstill 29 D.Joyce 41

Notable absentees: Keidean Coleman, Tom Doedee, Darcy Gardiner, Callum Ah Chee, Darcy Fort

ADELAIDE

B: J.Worrell 24 M.Keane 48 H.Bond 40

HB: M.Hinge 20 N.Murray 9 R.Laird 29

C: I.Cumming 44 J.Dawson - C 12 L.Sholl 38

HF: B.Keays 2 R.Thilthorpe 7 A.Neal-Bullen 28

F: J.Peatling 25 D.Fogarty 32 T.Walker 13

Foll: R.O'Brien 43 I.Rankine 23 J.Soligo 14

I/C: D.Curtin 6 L.Nankervis 27 M.Crouch 5 L.Pedlar 10 T.Murray 39 S.Draper 34 L.Murphy 4 C.Jones 1

Emerg: B.Dowling 31 S.Berry 3 J.Borlase 35 O.Ryan 22

Notable absentees: Josh Rachele, Max Michalanney, Wayne Milera