Tom De Koning has a huge seven-year deal in front of him from Carlton, while St Kilda is also circling

Tom De Koning celebrates a goal during the R6 match between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, on April 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON tall Tom De Koning says he doesn't have a set date on making a decision on his future, despite the Blues having put a lucrative seven-year deal in front of the 25-year-old.

As revealed by AFL.com.au this week, the deal from Carlton is expected to be worth between $7-8 million, while St Kilda is also chasing the free agent hard, with its offer sitting north of $1.5 million per year.

"Definitely not setting a timeline. My main focus right now is playing round one against Richmond and waiting for that first bounce," De Koning told reporters on Wednesday.

"That's where my head's at, and everything that's happening behind the scenes between my manager and the club. Happy where everything's sitting now, just can't wait to get out there and play round one.

"There's a lot to weigh up, but my main focus is working with the coaches and playing my role for the team. I'm really happy with where I'm at now, I love the group I'm playing with, and that's all I can say at the moment."

De Koning said the experience of some of his star teammates – many of whom have signed mega-deals at the Blues – will help him along the way.

"It's nothing that my teammates haven't gone through before. Me as well, two years ago. I'm in a position that's no different to 'Crippa' (Patrick Cripps, six years), Charlie (Curnow, six), 'Walshy' (Sam Walsh, four), Harry (McKay, seven), those sort of players," he said.

"Carlton's the team that picked me in the draft. I've absolutely loved my time and feel like I've grown with this playing group and we've had a lot of games together.

"I'm just really excited to see what this season has to play and how we'll go, I think we've had the footy together now and we're in a really good position to challenge for top spot."

De Koning was speaking at the launch of the new NAB Auskick season, which is entering its 30th year.

He said most of his 10 siblings had come through the Auskick program – with plenty of hand-me-down footy boots along the way – and earmarked a round seven clash against Geelong and younger brother Sam, who looks likely to spend time in the ruck this year.

"I don’t want to pigeon-hole myself too much, I think I can add a bit of value to the forward line as well. Depending on things like form, injuries, opposition, those sorts of things, I think I'll be put in different places," De Koning said.

"I'm happy to play anywhere, been training both forward and ruck. I'm confident in both positions, so whatever the coaches need, I'll do."