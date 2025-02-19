As news comes to hand, Warnie is making necessary adjustments to his team

Harry Perryman, Connor Rozee and Ryley Sanders. Pictures: AFL Photos

I WAS comfortable with my team at various stages of the pre-season, but as time ticks by, subtle changes are being made.

The watchlist for AFL Fantasy Classic starts with plenty of names – not going to lie, maybe upwards of 100 – but they get whittled down as the pre-season progresses. Some players are crossed off the list as injury news comes in. For example, Mattaes Phillipou will now be a target when he returns after spending December and January in the squad.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Some players put their hand up to join the boys on the park with an impressive intraclub showing or off the back of racking up, in a nice role, during match simulation.

This can be dangerous, but you are obligated to consider all.

Let’s cut to the chase. This is how the Warne Dawgs stand as we speak. The mid-February iteration as match simulations are held across the country and we gather more information ahead of the AAMI Community Series looks solid, but there are more questions than there were a fortnight ago.

A total of $83,000 remains in the bank. A figure that there is little science behind. It’s just how it ended up. While there is no hard and fast rule, having some left over could be handy for early trades. At times there has been upwards of $300,000 remaining.

What I love …

The core players in the squad have been training with the Warne Dawgs since before Christmas. The must-have selections, in my opinion, have been either locked in or getting a free ride for whatever reason.

Jayden Short (DEF, $825,000) and Callum Mills (DEF, $759,000) haven't left the side. Short should see plenty of the Sherrin down back for the Tigers while Mills is set to return to the midfield, a position where he's averaged 110-plus twice.

The first picked in the midfield was Clayton Oliver (MID, $797,000). The key has been thrown away on that lock. Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $1,073,000) and Connor Rozee (MID, $996,000) present upside as does the three on-field rookie structure. James Peatling (MID, $643,000) has ticked every box so far for the Crows.

Clayton Oliver is seen during a Melbourne training session in early January. Picture: Melbourne FC

Last year's beast ruck Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $1,175,000) will assume captaincy duties. Can he maintain that 114.5 average with those enormous tackle numbers? Maybe not, but he could be that best ruck by a margin. Let's not forget his 125-plus average post-bye.

The forwards will line up with the three ex-Dogs; Jack Macrae (FWD, $732,000), Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $598,000) and Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $514,000). They all arrive at new clubs with plenty of hope … and Fantasy-friendly roles.

Five to six rookies on field is looking OK for now. Paying more than I ever have for our cash cows is new, but also what we must do whether on-field or on the bench.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

The question marks …

I don't love paying top dollar for Harry Sheezel (DEF, $1,151,000). This goes against decade-long philosophies at Warne Dawgs Park (although those philosophies/rules get broken just about every year). He will, however, be a 'keeper' and be the top defender that I won't have to try to find the cash for the million-dollar man during the season.

His teammate Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $1,175,000) is also in the same boat, but rucks feel a little different. Set-and-forget? We've been there before, and it has worked out OK.

The issue is who else is there? Tom De Koning (RUCK, $900,000) is there, but is he the lock that 30 per cent of the competition think he is? Does he average more than 100? He would need Marc Pittonet a long way from the team. The health of Charlie Curnow could be a factor. Dual rucks is a no-no! Maybe I'll need to find cash to pick Max Gawn (RUCK, $1,147,000)?

There is a lot of value in the forward line. Even outside of the three ex-Dogs, plenty of players are putting their hand up. Ryley Sanders (MID/FWD, $656,000) gets a run off the back of Adam Treloar missing the first few rounds, but there are a handful of Eagles that could justify selection. Jack Graham (MID/FWD, $662,000) has a midfield role, Liam Baker (MID/FWD, $805,000) should rack up at half-back, Jack Hutchinson (FWD, $385,000) on the wing and Elijah Hewett (MID/FWD, $332,000) shaking off injury concerns needs to be in consideration. And don't sleep on Tyrell Dewar (FWD, $323,000).

Jack Graham warms up ahead of the match simulation between West Coast and Richmond at Mineral Resources Park on February 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Pre-season favourites also pop up. Do we consider Nathan O'Driscoll (MID, $441,000) after his 107-point game on Saturday? Maybe he's a better option than these draftees who are sub risks. Is the ruck role real for Sam De Koning (DEF, $564,000)? He must be considered after he averaged 87 when holding down that position late last year.

Oh … and then there's the byes!

Mills and Smith won't leave my team, but can I ride Harry Perryman (DEF, $759,000) as well? They will be covered, but that will mean three players who should be in the top 18 scorers for that week out of the squad.

Early bye structure outlined below using the Fantasy Coach bye detector. 22 players will be fielded each week if this is the squad that will go in.

Mid-season byes need some more work. I usually like to go heavier on the back end, but round 16 is my lightest round for bye players. There will be 22 trades executed before the first of the mid-season byes in round 12. Added dual-position players, injury and who knows what else the Fantasy Gods will throw at us means too much thought now could be a waste of time.

AAMI Community Series games will change some thinking.

While this is a squad of 30, there is still around 50 players at training for the Warne Dawgs and final touches on the side – and structure – will be made closer to round one. Heck, those Opening Round scores (which will count towards price changes) may force our hands one way or another on selection.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.