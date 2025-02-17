Zach Reid, Harvey Langford and Joe Berry. Pictures: AFL Photos

AS MATCH simulations and the AAMI Community Series games take place in the lead up to the start of the 2025 season, all eyes will be on the cheap players in AFL Fantasy Classic.

Cash cows are the backbone of your team. They can dictate the structure as you find the best options to outperform their price while building value for your squad. Often referred to as rookies, due to draftees coming in at the cheapest prices, anyone priced under $400,000 can fit in this category.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

From players yet to debut to those who have played limited games or are discounted due to injury, the key to picking a successful cash cow is a mix of job security, role and scoring ability.

Last season, Matt Roberts was the Cash Cow of the Year. The Swan added $533,000 to his starting price, finishing the year in tremendous form, averaging 104 in his last seven games.

The watchlist should be full of potential cash cows – hit the 'favourite' star on the Fantasy site and app – who will hopefully impress enough in the practice games and be named for round one. We've compiled a list of players to keep your eyes on.

Defenders

This will be a position where some coaches will opt for one rookie on field in the D6 position, but there is a possibility of playing two players at the lower price end (D5 may not necessarily be a rookie-priced player, but cheap nonetheless). This is not only due to a few possible options being available, but because it's the line where there are plenty of question marks around other picks … and balancing the early byes.

Jaxon Prior (DEF, $362,000)

One to watch at the Bombers after spending most of the summer in the 'A' team during match simulation. Prior is priced at 35 following just four games last season at the Lions. The most positive performance was his score of 83 when he collected 19 disposals and took 10 marks. Prior averaged 94 from 18 games in the VFL, including nine 100-plus scores.

Tobie Travaglia (DEF/MID, $319,000)

St Kilda's first-round selection may get a chance on the wing early doors with the injury dramas at Moorabbin. The running machine averaged 24 disposals, six tackles and 100 Fantasy points for Bendigo in the Coates Talent League and played two games for Carlton in the VFL, collecting 22 and 15 disposals for Fantasy scores of 71 and 55.

Tobie Travaglia poses for a photo after being drafted by St Kilda at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Bo Allan (DEF/MID, $295,000)

Taken by West Coast with pick No.16 in November's draft, Allan played 11 WAFL matches for Peel Thunder last season for a modest average of 48. His high score of 102 came when he had five marks and 12 tackles against the Eagles' reserves side. Against his peers at the Marsh Under-18 Championships, Allan averaged 84 Fantasy points in his three games for Western Australia. Allan is right in the mix to make his debut in round one.

Zach Reid (DEF, $230,000)

A popular selection for Fantasy benches last season, a hamstring injury in round one put the brakes on his ability to be a cash cow in 2024. When he returned to the VFL, he scored an impressive 100 and 104 thanks to 10 marks in each game before tearing his pectoral muscle. He remains at basement price and will slot into Essendon's back six. As a key-position player, he is a bench play only.

Saad El-Hawli (DEF, $230,000)

Picked up by the Bombers in the mid-season draft off the back of his excellent form for the Bullants in the VFL where he averaged 101. He picked up where he left off when he donned the sash, averaging 98 in Essendon's VFL side. El-Hawli has trained on the wing in the pre-season. The 23-year-old's scoring could be sporadic, but there's plenty of upside if he can force his way into the team and avoid being the substitute, a role he could be suited to with his speed.

Saad El-Hawli handballs during Essendon's match simulation against the Western Bulldogs on February 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

James Leake (DEF, $230,000)

The Tasmanian had some injury issues last year but when on the park, he showed he could rack up big scores. Leake averaged 112 between rounds 14 and 20 for the Giants in the VFL after solid numbers for the Devils in the Coates Talent League, averaging 75 from 11 games. Has been training in GWS' midfield throughout the summer and if selected, we pick him.

Others to watch: Taj Woewodin (DEF, $337,000), Connor O’Sullivan (DEF, $300,000), Luke Trainor (DEF, $280,000), Jedd Busslinger (DEF, $230,000), Rhett Bazzo (DEF, $230,000), Jakob Ryan (DEF, $230,000), Riley Bice (DEF, $230,000).

Midfielders

Traditionally our best cash cows come from the midfield as they often have the ability, and opportunity, to score the most points. This is why you'll see most team structures with three sub-$400k players on field. Two is a strong possibility with some of the mid-priced value this season, including the slightly over rookie-priced Nathan O'Driscoll at $441,000.

Sam Lalor (MID, $340,000)

The No.1 pick has been a walk-up selection in Fantasy sides in recent times, despite their inflated starting price. Lalor priced at 33 shouldn't deter you. The most important part about picking a cash cow is that they're playing. He looked at home in match simulation against West Coast playing in the midfield. He finished with two goals before a head knock towards the end of the game. The Tiger should be a round one starter against the Blues in a half-forward/midfield role. Lalor averaged 90 in his four Coates Talent League games and 69 for Vic Country, but it should be noted he played mostly in attack.

Finn O'Sullivan (MID, $337,000)

Looking to cement a spot on North Melbourne's wing, FOS has enjoyed his first pre-season and has regularly been in the 'A' team during intraclub hitouts. As a junior, O'Sullivan averaged 84 across his two seasons in the Coates Talent League with his 2024 season interrupted by injury.

Finn O'Sullivan marks during a North Melbourne training session on December 9, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Jagga Smith (MID, $334,000)

The best Fantasy prospect of last year's draftees. Likened to Caleb Serong, the ball-magnet averaged 29 disposals for Vic Metro at the Marsh Under-18 Championships but it was at Oakleigh Chargers where he posted his biggest numbers. From his 12 outings, Smith averaged 34 disposals and 113 points with a season-high 50 disposals against the Western Jets for 157 Fantasy points. Carlton trackwatchers say he'll be there against Richmond in round one.

Sid Draper (MID, $331,000)

Draper played six senior games for South Adelaide in the SANFL and averaged 22 disposals, six tackles and 86 Fantasy points. This should make him equipped to hit the ground running for the Crows early in the season. Draper has been managed throughout the pre-season with a back issue. It's a tough midfield to crack into and there's every chance he could be used as a substitute (like any draftee).

Levi Ashcroft (MID, $328,000)

The Lions grabbed the father-son recruit, and brother of Will, at pick five. Off-season shoulder surgery has meant Ashcroft has been on a modified program during the pre-season but will be in the mix to make his debut in Opening Round. Some of his numbers last season were outstanding. An 88 average for Vic Metro, 108 for Sandringham and a score of 145 for the Lions' reserves in his sole VFL game.

Levi Ashcroft during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on February 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Harvey Langford (MID, $325,000)

Melbourne will most likely have Langford's name on the team board for round one after his impressive summer. He is a powerful inside midfielder who averaged 107 for Sandringham in the Coates Talent League and 99 for Vic Country in the Marsh Under-18 Championships. Look for a forward-midfield split.

Others to watch: Kane McAuliffe (MID, $396,000), Jaxon Binns (MID, $394,000), Josh Smillie (MID, $322,000), Xavier Lindsay (MID, $310,000), Murphy Reid (MID, $292,000), Clay Hall (MID, $267,000), Tom Gross (MID, $230,000), Angus Hastie (MID, $230,000), Luke Urquhart (MID, $230,000), Harry Rowston (MID, $230,000).

Rucks

It takes time for rucks to develop, and we are unlikely to have a viable starter, so it's all about the bench. Whether you go with someone who is named to play, or a good chance to play, versus a 'red dot rookie' to use for your captain loophole, will be a decision to be made. If you look at the latter, a non-playing West Coast or St Kilda ruck look like good options due to the number of Sunday games the clubs play.

Liam Reidy (RUCK, $402,000)

Cheating a little bit here with his price, but a possible play for a bench ruck that should increase in value if he's playing. Reidy may hold down the No.1 ruck role while Sean Darcy is out (latest word from the Dockers is a round three to five return). The 24-year-old scored 53 and 50 in the last two games of 2024 as he shared duties with Luke Jackson. This is off the back of his last five WAFL scores of 129, 116, 91, 123 and 93. Most recently, Reidy scored 79 against the Indigenous All Stars with 36 hitouts to Jackson's 10, albeit against yet-to-debut 19-year-old Coen Livingstone. If Reidy averages an achievable 65 across the month or so that Darcy is out, he will add around $150k to his starting price which could pocket more than $300k for coaches to put towards an early upgrade.

Liam Reidy in action during Fremantle's clash against the Indigenous All Stars on February 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Boyd (RUCK, $230,000)

Signed in January via SSP, the 27-year-old ruck could be more than a 'break glass in case of emergency' guy. He was one of the best rucks in the SANFL last season, averaging 117. Is there a chance he plays with Rowan Marshall as he recovers from the pelvis injury that has him on track to play in round one? The club says he will continue with his progressive load throughout the pre-season matches in the lead up to the Saints' season-opener.

Others to watch: Tom Campbell (RUCK, $316,000), Max Heath (RUCK/FWD, $230,000), Archer Reid (RUCK/FWD, $230,000), Harry Barnett (RUCK, $230,000), Nicholas Madden (RUCK, $230,000), Finnbar Maley (RUCK/FWD, $230,000), Taylor Goad (RUCK, $230,000).

Forwards

Most Fantasy Classic teams have locked in Jack Macrae, Bailey Smith and Caleb Daniel. That leaves three on-field positions to fill. There are plenty of players with upside putting their hands up at various price points. We may see some differentiation in teams with strategy, but there is a case where multiple rookie-priced players could start up forward.

Jack Hutchinson (FWD, $385,000)

Selected by the Eagles in last year's mid-season draft, Hutchinson averaged 41.3 Fantasy points. His best game was in round 24 against the Cats where he attended 37 per cent of the centre bounces. The 23-year-old finished with 24 disposals and a goal for 73 Fantasy points. This pre-season he's been earmarked for a wing role with some stints on ball. If this is the case, there is plenty of upside being priced at under 40 in Fantasy Classic.

LATEST FANTASY VIDEOS Previous Next 03:02 Fantasy forwards: Pick ex-Dogs, rookie options aplenty The Traders take a look at the forward options in AFL Fantasy

04:06 Fantasy rucks: Lock in big Roo, but who is R2? The Traders take a look at the ruck options in AFL Fantasy

03:12 Fantasy midfielders: Under-priced premiums, rookie options The Traders take a look at the options in the midfield in AFL Fantasy

02:53 Fantasy defenders: Premiums, value in Swans duo The Traders take a look at the options in defence in AFL Fantasy

Elijah Hewett (MID/FWD, $332,000)

Hopefully for the Eagles, and Hewett, injuries are now behind him and he can build on the 14 games he managed in his debut season. Hewett missed all of 2024 with foot problems and as a result, receives a discount that prices him at 32. He's spent plenty of time in the 'A' team during the pre-season and featured on the ball early during the match simulation against the Tigers.

Learn More 00:36

Isaac Kako (MID/FWD, $304,000)

The Bombers are filling a need with Kako, but small forwards are usually no-go in Fantasy, especially if they have an inflated price. Kako should make his debut in Opening Round and if he produces a good score, he can be a viable option, most likely for the bench due to the likelihood of lower scores due to role. The NGA draftee averaged 85 from his 12 games for Calder Cannons in the Coates Talent League last season.

Daniel Curtin (FWD, $300,000)

Subbed out in his first two games, Curtin earned a recall off the back of scores of 87, 111 and 91 in the SANFL to only be used as the starting substitute in the next two matches. From there, he scored 63, 47 and 49 to play out the season. Curtin looks likely to be lining up as a forward. This may cap his scoring and he would therefore be best suited as a bench option.

Joe Berry (FWD, $298,000)

All the talk from Alberton is that Berry will be in Port Adelaide's round one side. He booted 27 goals for Murray Bushrangers and averaged 73 Fantasy points. Like most small forwards, he might be a slow burn as a cash cow but if he's playing, he is worth considering.

Joe Berry poses for a photo during Port Adelaide's official team photo day on January 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Conor Stone (FWD, $230,000)

Tipped to be an option to take over Harry Perryman's vacated role at the Giants, Stone could be an absolute steal for our Classic forward lines if this is true. Either a starting substitute or subbed out in each of his five games over the last two years, the 22-year-old will be striving to play in Opening Round. Fingers crossed he gets a gig as Perryman averaged 70-plus in in each of the last six seasons with two seasons achieving a mid-80s average. Stone averaged 86 in his 12 VFL games with 120 and 140 in the last two games of the year.

Sam Davidson (FWD, $230,000)

A round one bolter for a spot on the Western Bulldogs' wing is a 23-year-old draftee. Davidson played for Richmond last season in the VFL averaging 69. Davidson put a pause on his medical degree after being picked up by the club he supports last November. He showed his athleticism on the wing in the Dogs' match simulation loss to the Bombers, covering a lot of ground.

Others to watch: Zane Duursma (FWD, $373,000), Charlie Spargo (FWD, $340,000), Reef McInnes (FWD, $324,000), Bailey Laurie (MID/FWD, $324,000), Tyrell Dewar (FWD, $323,000), Cody Angove (MID/FWD, $271,000), Corey Warner (FWD, $257,000), Ashton Moir (FWD, $230,000), Phoenix Gothard (FWD, $230,000), Jacob Konstanty (FWD, $230,000).

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.