Follow all the live action as West Coast plays Richmond and Geelong faces Hawthorn

Bailey Smith runs out onto the field ahead of the practice match between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium on February 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The 2025 Toyota AFL premiership season is just weeks away and the action kicks up again this week.

The unofficial club v club match simulation sessions continue today with two games; the Eagles and Tigers in Perth plus the Cats v Hawks in Geelong. The action gets underway at 12.30pm AEDT.

No.1 pick Sam Lalor will have his first proper hit out for Richmond against an Eagles side featuring former Tigers Liam Baker and Jack Graham.

MATCH SIM SQUADS Smith in as big guns, key Hawks miss out

SCHEDULE Monday double header as pre-season games continue

At the Cattery, Bailey Smith will play for the blue and white hoops for the first time, while Josh Battle will play his first game for the Hawks

Follow our live blog below for all the latest news, injury updates and highlights as the day progress.