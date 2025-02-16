The squads for Monday's match simulation games have been announced

Harley Reid, Bailey Smith and Nick Watson. Pictures: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN will be without Nick Watson and Tom Barrass for its warm-up game against Geelong on Monday, while West Coast and Richmond have both left out a host of senior players for their hit-out in Perth.

Watson missed training during the week due to illness and will sit out the match simulation against the Cats at GMHBA Stadium along with recruit Barrass, who got married in Perth on Friday, and winger Massimo D'Ambrosio (concussion).

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE FULL SQUADS

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Veteran Luke Breust and injury-ravaged defender Changkuoth Jiath will also miss out, as will Karl Amon and Jarman Impey due to their participation in the Indigenous All Stars game on Saturday, while Josh Battle will play his first game for the Hawks since moving from St Kilda.

There are no major selection surprises for Geelong, with Bailey Smith to play his first game for his new club, while injury-prone recruit Jack Martin will miss out as he aims to be fit for Opening Round.

Toby Conway, Shaun Mannagh and Cam Guthrie are all injured, while Lawson Humphries and Tyson Stengle are unavailable due to the Indigenous All Stars game.

Shaun Mannagh is chased by Brandon Walker during Geelong's clash against Fremantle in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Tigers have chosen not to take Nick Vlastuin, Jacob Hopper, Tim Taranto, Jayden Short, Toby Nankervis and Nathan Broad to Perth to face the Eagles, while Tom Lynch will also stay in Melbourne after suffering a concussion late last month.

For a side that lost four senior players to other clubs in the off-season and three due to retirement, it means Kamdyn McIntosh will be the only Tiger on the park with more than 70 games of AFL experience.

No.1 pick Sam Lalor will play, but fellow top draftees Josh Smillie (hamstring) and Jonty Faull (back) have not been named.

The Eagles have also left out several big-name players, including Harley Reid, who has been managing ankle soreness, as well as Jake Waterman, Jamie Cripps and Jeremy McGovern.

Sam Lalor in action at Richmond training on January 9, 2025. Picture: Richmond FC

Eagles recruits Liam Baker and Jack Graham will take on their former club, while Matt Owies has also been named, although Liam Ryan and Tim Kelly are out after they played for the Indigenous All Stars.

Key defenders Sandy Brock and James Van Es plus midfielder Jack Henderson will all play as they look to secure a spot on the rookie list before the start of the season.

Both unofficial match simulations are free to attend and will be broadcast on Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

The remaining club-arranged match simulations will be played on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week before the AAMI Community Series of official practice matches are played next week.

West Coast v Richmond at Mineral Resources Park, Monday 9.30am AWST

(3 x 25-minute periods)

WEST COAST

3. Liam Baker, 5. Jayden Hunt, 7. Reuben Ginbey, 8. Elijah Hewett, 10. Tyler Brockman, 12, Oscar Allen, 13. Noah Long, 14. Liam Duggan, 16. Matt Owies, 17. Jack Graham, 19. Brady Hough, 21. Jack Petruccelle, 22. Archer Reid, 25. Matt Flynn, 26. Bo Allan, 28. Tom Cole, 29. Clay Hall, 32. Bailey Williams, 34. Jack Williams, 36. Jack Henderson**, 40. Sandy Brock**, 41. James Van Es**, 42 Harry Edwards, 43. Tyrell Dewar, 44. Jack Hutchinson

Notable absentees: Jake Waterman, Harley Reid, Jamie Cripps, Jeremy McGovern, Liam Ryan*, Tim Kelly*, Campbell Chesser, Ryan Maric, Tom Gross

RICHMOND

5. Jack Ross, 7. Rhyan Mansell, 12. Ben Miller, 13. Hugo Ralphsmith, 20. Jacob Koschitzke, 22. Sam Lalor, 27. Thomson Dow, 29. Jasper Alger, 32. Samson Ryan, 33. Kamdyn McIntosh, 36. James Trezise, 37. Liam Fawcett, 38. Thomas Sims, 40. Tyler Sonsie, 41. Sam Banks, 43. Jacob Bauer, 44. Seth Campbell, 46. Jacob Blight, 47. Oliver Hayes-Brown, 48. Steely Green, 49. Kaleb Smith, 50. Campbell Gray

Notable absentees: Nick Vlastuin, Jacob Hopper, Tim Taranto, Jayden Short, Tom Lynch, Toby Nankervis, Nathan Broad, Josh Smillie, Jonty Faull, Maurice Rioli*

Geelong v Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, Monday 2pm AEDT

(4 x 30-minute quarters)

GEELONG

1. Rhys Stanley, 2. Jay Polkinghorne, 3. Bailey Smith, 4. Tanner Bruhn, 5. Jeremy Cameron, 8. Jake Kolodjashnij, 9. Max Holmes, 10. Mitchell Knevitt, 11. Mitchell Edwards, 12. Jack Bowes, 13. Jhye Clark, 14. Connor O'Sullivan, 15. George Stevens, 16. Sam De Koning, 21. Oliver Wiltshire, 22. Mitchell Duncan, 23. Jed Bews, 28. Ollie Dempsey, 30. Tom Atkins, 32. Gryan Miers, 33. Shannon Neale, 34. Oisin Mullin, 35. Patrick Dangerfield, 36. Ollie Henry, 38. Jack Henry, 39, Zachary Guthrie, 40, Ted Clohesy, 42. Mark O'Connor, 44. Tom Stewart, 45. Brad Close, 46. Mark Blicavs

Notable absentees: Toby Conway, Shaun Mannagh, Cam Guthrie, Lawson Humphries*, Tyson Stengle*, Jack Martin

HAWTHORN

1. Harry Morrison. 3. Jai Newcombe, 5. James Worpel, 6. James Sicily, 7. Ned Reeves, 8. Sam Frost, 11. Conor Nash, 12. Will Day, 13. Dylan Moore, 14. Jack Scrimshaw, 15. Blake Hardwick, 17. Lloyd Meek, 18. Mabior Chol, 19. Jack Gunston, 20. Finn Maginness, 21. Noah Mraz, 23. Josh Weddle, 24. Josh Battle, 25. Josh Ward, 26. Bodie Ryan, 27. Will McCabe, 28. Cam Mackenzie, 29. Jai Serong, 31. Connor Macdonald, 33. Jack Ginnivan, 38. Max Ramsden, 39. Jasper Scaife, 40. Seamus Mitchell, 42. Bailey Macdonald, 44. Henry Hustwaite

Notable absentees: Nick Watson, Tom Barrass, Massimo D'Ambrosio, Luke Breust, Changkuoth Jiath, Jarman Impey*, Karl Amon*

* Played in Indigenous All Stars game on Saturday

** SSP trial players

Unofficial match simulations

Saturday, Feb 15

Western Bulldogs v Essendon, Mission Whitten Oval

Monday, Feb 17

West Coast v Richmond, Mineral Resources Park, 12.30pm AEDT (9.30am local) (Free attendance, 3 x 25-min periods)

Geelong v Hawthorn, GMHBA Stadium, 2pm AEDT (Free attendance, 4 x 30-min quarters)

Thursday, Feb 20

Gold Coast v Brisbane v Collingwood, People First Stadium, 6pm AEDT (5pm local) (details TBC by clubs)

Friday, Feb 21

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney, Tramway Oval, 10am AEDT (Free attendance. Match format TBC)

Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Mount Barker, 5.30pm AEDT (5pm local) (Tickets subject to capacity. Match format TBC)

Saturday, Feb 22

Carlton v St Kilda, Ikon Park, 11am AEDT (Tickets subject to capacity. Match format TBC)

North Melbourne v Melbourne, Arden St, 11am AEDT (Free attendance. 4 x 25-min quarters + game-specific simulations)

Every match simulation will be broadcast on Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel

AAMI Community Series

Tuesday, Feb 25

Geelong v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium, 7:10pm AEDT

Wednesday, Feb 26

Richmond v Collingwood, Ikon Park, 7:10pm AEDT

Thursday, Feb 27

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium, 5:20pm AEDT

Brisbane v Adelaide, Brighton Homes Arena, 8:10pm AEDT (7.10pm local)

Friday, Feb 28

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton, Manuka Oval, 5:20pm AEDT

Gold Coast v Sydney, People First Stadium, 8:10pm AEDT (7.10pm local)

Saturday, Mar 1

St Kilda v Port Adelaide, RSEA Park, 3:10pm AEDT

West Coast v North Melbourne, Hands Oval (Bunbury), 6:10pm (AEDT (3.10pm local)

Sunday, Mar 2

Fremantle v Melbourne, Rushton Park (Mandurah), 6:10pm AEDT (3.10pm local)

All AAMI Community Series matches broadcast on Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel

Tickets available here. Members and kids go free (except for Richmond v Collingwood)