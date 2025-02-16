The AFL is eyeing off 10 million attendees per season in three years

MORE representative matches could be on the cards as the AFL looks to push through the 10 million fan barrier in the next three years.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon has outlined his aim for total annual attendance to AFL and AFLW events to pass 10 million, while he also wants total membership numbers to go beyond 2 million a year.

Last year, 9,219,524 fans attended AFL and AFLW games and major events, while 1.31m people were members of AFL clubs.

Dillon said the League would work with clubs to turn more matches into 'marquee games' like Anzac Day and Easter Monday with the aim to grow attendances.

He added that representative games like the Indigenous All Stars' return in Perth on Saturday, which drew a crowd of almost 38,000 people, would also be considered.

"People love big events and our clubs have been incredibly innovative and creative in driving big events for their fans. We want to help them create more of them for football fans. Bigger, better and more often," Dillon said.

"Where once we had Anzac Day now we have multiple Anzac Day blockbusters and now Anzac Day Eve has grown in stature, as has the King's Birthday game with Freeze MND and now the King's Birthday Eve game. Dreamtime has grown from one game to two rounds.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon in March 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"The drive to 10 million is not just about numbers — it's about evolving the game, broadening its reach, and strengthening its connection with old and new fans.

"It's a commitment to ensuring Australian football remains Australia's most attended sport, a leader in women's sport globally, and a league that keeps finding new ways sport can connect with communities."

Both male and female players this week both called for more regular Indigenous All Stars matches, with Saturday's game against Fremantle the first of its kind in a decade.

Indigenous All Stars coach Xavier Clarke conceded finding space in the calendar would be the main obstacle.

"It is a big event, the people that it took to pull this together, the AFL, the clubs, the collective. It's a relationship between the clubs and everyone else to be able to get this together," Clarke said.

"Finding that balance is going to be the trick. But I think ... we'd love to see it more regularly than 10 years."

Last year, AFL.com.au reported the AFL met with officials from Ireland about the potential return of the International Rules series, which was last played in 2017.

Dillon said growing the AFLW and community football are also key priorities, as is better engaging diverse communities, with a particular focus on Australia's Indian and Chinese communities.

"It means more AFLW marquee events and fixtures, cross-promotions with the AFL, and deeper engagement with grassroots and community footy will be key to ensuring AFLW reaches new heights," he said.

"And it means we will invest in innovation in the way we engage diverse communities or people across western Sydney and take the game to them where, when, where and how it suits them."

In addition to attendance targets at the professional level, the AFL is aiming for 1 million participants in community football by 2033 and an additional 10 million attendees, with 10 per cent of the game's revenue now flowing into the grassroots game.