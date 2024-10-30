Both AFL and GAA officials are exploring the return of the International Rules series, which has been dormant since 2017

The Australian team celebrates its win over Ireland in the 2017 International Rules series. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is continuing to investigate a return of the International Rules series, having met with officials from Ireland last month.

The League has looked at ways the International Rules series, combining the AFL and Gaelic competitions, could have a place back in the game through the year.

It took another step forward by meeting with officials from the Gaelic Athletic Association in Grand Final week.

The AFL's continued interest in landing talents from Ireland was understood to be part of the discussions, with possible International Rules concepts also considered.

The AFL has been open to exploring ways of bringing back the cross-code format, which was last seen in 2017.

The All-Australian team has had first priority in terms of selection for the hybrid game in the most recent iteration.

Last week the League confirmed the return of the Indigenous All-Stars game for 2025 for the first time in nearly a decade, with there being no other representative game on the AFL calendar for the game's biggest names.

There had been discussions on holding an International Rules Test in New York, however any plans for any international concepts were put on hold in 2020 when COVID hit.

The AFL's talent department and clubs have continued to mine the Gaelic competition for potential recruits, with two Irish prospects – Davy Colbert and Eoin McEvoy – trialling at clubs earlier this month and attending the Telstra AFL Draft Combine.