The Indigenous All-Stars will play an exhibition match against Fremantle ahead of the 2025 premiership season

Tyson Stengle, Kozzy Pickett, Jy Simpkin, Brad Hill, Jayden Davey, Rhyan Mansell, Jamara Ugle-Hagan, Zac Williams, Bobby Hill and Karl Amon during the 2024 Sir Doug Nicholls Round Launch. Picture: AFL Photos

AN AFL Indigenous All-Stars side will play a match together for the first time in a decade, with a star-studded team to face Fremantle in February.

The exhibition game, scheduled for Saturday February 15 at Optus Stadium in Perth, could see the likes of Charlie Cameron, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Kozzy Pickett in the same forward line as part of preparations for the 2025 premiership season.

Players will also take part in a three-day Indigenous camp around the match.

The Indigenous All-Stars have not played together at a high level since 2015, when a team captained by Shaun Burgoyne beat West Coast in front of a sell-out crowd of close to 10,000 in Perth.

Shaun Burgoyne ahead of the Indigenous All-Stars' clash with West Coast in February 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle's Indigenous players, including star recruit Shai Bolton, skipper Alex Pearce and veteran Michael Walters, will play for the All-Stars, who will be coached by former St Kilda and Brisbane player Xavier Clarke.

"It'll be almost 10 years since we last held our Indigenous All-Stars game and we could not think of a better location and team to host this game," AFL's Executive General Manager Inclusion and Social Policy Tanya Hosch said on Tuesday.

"This match will provide a unique opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Indigenous players and promote greater understanding and reconciliation across the entire AFL community."

Pending player availability, a potential All-Stars backline could see Liam Jones and Steven May play alongside the dynamic duo of Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Daniel Rioli, while the midfield could feature Jason Horne-Francis, Tim Kelly and Brad Hill.

Izak Rankine and Bobby Hill before Collingwood's clash with Adelaide in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

But it's the potential of a forward line featuring Cameron, Ugle-Hagan and Pickett alongside the likes of Tyson Stengle, Izak Rankine, Bobby Hill and Willie Rioli that most whets the appetite for the clash, which should draw a monster crowd at the Perth venue.

Fremantle CEO Simon Garlick said the significance of the match was not lost on the club.

"To run onto the field in this game is an incredible honour for the Fremantle Football Club," he said.

"Fremantle has such a proud history when it comes to Indigenous players representing our club, not to mention the connections we have with communities all around WA and throughout Australia.

"We embrace the strong culture with Indigenous people that has helped make us the club we are today, highlighted by more than 2500 AFL games from 36 Indigenous players."

Michael Walters celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against Melbourne in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The marquee match will run alongside the official practice games ahead of the 2025 premiership season, the details of which are yet to be announced.

This year, club v club warm-up matches were played between February 23 and March 4 before the season proper began on March 7.

Possible Indigenous All-Stars 30-man squad

B: Liam Jones, Steven May, Jarman Impey

HB: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Alex Pearce, Daniel Rioli

C: Karl Amon, Jason Horne-Francis, Bradley Hill

HF: Izak Rankine, Shai Bolton, Kozzy Pickett

F: Charlie Cameron, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Tyson Stengle

R: Jeremy Finlayson, Tim Kelly, Jy Simpkin

I/C: Michael Walters, Willie Rioli, Toby Bedford, Bobby Hill, Callum Ah Chee, Liam Ryan, Liam Henry, Jade Gresham, Jase Burgoyne, Zac Williams, Marcus Windhager, Lawson Humphries