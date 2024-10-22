The Free Kick team runs through all the major issues ahead of week nine

Poppy Kelly and Sabrina Frederick compete in the ruck during Richmond's clash against Collingwood in round six, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IT MIGHT be time to get creative.

The Free Kick team chat through all the big issues as the AFLW Fantasy season nears its end.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

So, is it time to look at some PODs to get the jump on the competition, and who should coaches be targeting and who can we trade out?

Plus, captains and plenty more.

Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0.00 – 6.05: Intro

6.06 – 24.47: Shipping report

24.48 – 34.25: Trading philosophies

34.25 – 52.24: Mainstream players and swimming against the current

52.25 – 1.18.31: PODs to target

1.18.32 – 1.20.08 – Captains' corner

1.20.09 – 1.27.10 – Trade plans and outro

Get expert advice from Free Kick during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.