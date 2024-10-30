Matt Hill was a member of Melbourne Storm's First Nations Pathway in 2023. Picture: Melbourne Storm

HAWTHORN has added another code convert as a Category B rookie for 2025.

Months after signing former basketballer Jaime Uhr-Henry, rugby league player Matt Hill will also join the Hawks.

The 20-year-old has been a member of Melbourne Storm's academy and played in the Jersey Flegg Cup – the under-21 competition based in New South Wales.

Hailing from Katherine in the Northern Territory, Hill was a member of the Brisbane Broncos' development squad before moving to Victoria.

Hawthorn isn't the first AFL club that has tried to convince Hill to change codes.

Gold Coast invited him to train with its Academy at the age of 15 after he played Australian rules football from 10 to 15.

NRL powerhouse Brisbane then persuaded him to return to the sport he started playing at four.

But after adding Uhr-Henry, the 209cm basketballer from the NBL One competition, Hawthorn has looked outside the box again with the lightly built, but lightning quick 182cm rugby league full-back.

"While Jaime and Matt join the club as a relatively raw duo, they both possess enormous upside," Hawks recruiting and list manager Mark McKenzie said.

"Standing at 209cm, Jaime clearly has some exciting physical traits, along with his professional basketball background we believe his progression will be one to watch.

"Meanwhile, at 20 years of age, Matt has shown in his young sporting career that he is a naturally gifted athlete with exciting speed, in addition to playing several years of footy as a junior, he has immense potential.

"Given time to develop, we're confident both Jaime and Matt can make an impact in our program in the near future."

Hawthorn was one of the most active clubs during free agency and the trade period, signing Josh Battle from St Kilda as an unrestricted free agent, before landing West Coast star Tom Barrass minutes before the deadline.

The Hawks return to pre-season training on November 25.