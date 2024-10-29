Riley Beveridge, Jagga Smith and Callum Twomey on the set of Gettable on October 30, 2024. Picture: Supplied

DRAFT gun Jagga Smith is this week's Gettable guest.

Smith takes us through his outstanding 2024 campaign, where he elevated himself into top five calculations following a season where he couldn't stop winning the footy no matter what level he played at.

He takes us through his mammoth 50-disposal game against the Western Jets, how he's trying to have more impact with his touches, and his experience after getting called up to Richmond's VFL side.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also provide you with the latest draft news and whispers, including updates on who Sydney is looking at and what West Coast could be doing with its first-round pick.

