FIVE rucks averaged triple figures last season and this year there could be even more. The rucks have certainly stepped up their Fantasy game over the last few years, scoring across all stat lines and not just relying on hitouts alone.

Even though the rucks are three of the top four most expensive players in the game, we also have plenty of cheaper options who are approaching their prime and ready to take their game to a whole new level.

Premiums options

Rowan Marshall (RUCK, $1,201,000)

What was listed as a five- to eight-week stress fracture of the pelvis has now turned into Ross Lyon saying "he'll definitely play round one". This changes everything! Marshall averaged 127 after St Kilda's bye last season but the arrival of Harry Boyd still raises some questions about how, and if they will be used together.

Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $1,175,000)

Xerri is the most selected ruckman and the fifth-most selected overall in Fantasy so far this season. Coaches obviously liked what they saw at the end of the year when the tackling beast averaged 141 in his last five games. He's one of the only rucks without question marks next to his name and arguably the first picked on Draft Day.

Max Gawn (RUCK, $1,147,000)

Hang on … after 12 seasons, Gawn is coming off his best year ever? With no early bye and an ownership of just nine per cent, have we forgotten about Max? He did have an up and down season despite his average of 112 where he scored over 140 on four occasions and under 80 on three.

Also consider …

Also don't forget about Tim English (RUCK, $1,074,000) who averaged 105 last year, 14 points less than his career-best season in 2023. There is value in the Bulldogs ruck although he has had some injury hiccups this pre-season. Five rucks averaged 100-plus last year and I expect Darcy Cameron (RUCK, $987,000) to join the list this season. He has only been getting better each year and averaged 103 after his bye.

Cheaper options

Tom De Koning (RUCK, $900,000)

When De Koning attended 80 per cent or more of the centre bounces last season he averaged 103. The issue is, when Marc Pittonet played alongside him, he averaged 72. Pittonet was recently talking up his own pre-season and his role as a ruck/forward. Carlton's practice games will tell the story.

Jordon Sweet (RUCK, $838,000)

The 27-year-old sits in just five per cent teams and became Port's No.1 man from round 15 last season. For the remainer of the season he averaged 83, however, we need to remember he has only played 28 games and will only be better in 2025. A breakout season is on the cards.

Sean Darcy (RUCK, $798,000)

Darcy is back from Qatar and looking a million dollars. Injuries have always been Darcy's worst enemy and you'll never guess it … he is back under the knife again to remove a screw from his ankle. This lean, mean rucking machine is capable of averaging 95 but he could now be missing the first part of the season.

Also consider …

Lloyd Meek (RUCK, $907,000) had a breakout season in 2024 where he played 19 games and improved his average from 59 to 88. He scored 137 and 87 in the finals and is another big man on the rise. On Draft Day, once the big boys are off the table there is no need to panic. We could have 12 rucks average around 95 or more this year, so sit tight and grab them at the end.

If Sean Darcy does miss early games and Liam Reidy isn't called upon to replace him, Luke Jackson (RUCK/FWD, $807,000) must come into calculations. When Jackson was the No.1 ruck last season he averaged an impressive 93.

Cash cows

Liam Reidy (RUCK, $402,000)

Justin Longmuir has been committed to having a dual ruck set-up and last year he proved this playing Reidy as the main ruck in the last two games of the year, keeping Jackson primarily as a forward target. If Darcy is missing early games, Reidy is every chance to be his replacement.

Harry Boyd (RUCK, $230,000)

Boyd dominated the SANFL averaging 117 and 42 hitouts from his 18 games. He arrives at the Saints at a very interesting time. Marshall has been under an injury cloud, and in his absence, Boyd has been dominating training sessions. Will they use the two bigs together, or is he there as a back-up plan?

Archer Reid (RUCK/FWD, $230,000)

Entering his second year in the system, Reid has been impressive this pre-season. He was pick No.30 in the 2023 draft and averaged 83 as a junior in the Coates Talent League. From West Coast's first 14 games, it plays 11 on Sunday, making Reid a great option (if he doesn't play) for those who play the VC loophole.

Calvin's current Classic rucks

On the condition that De Koning is rucking solo, I feel this will be a popular ruck combination to start the season. Xerri is an obvious captain option who has the ability to hit 150-plus and De Koning is a ruckman on the rise, capable of improving his average of 88 to triple figures.

Not only do they both avoid an early bye, both have high ownership and sometimes it's a good thing to follow the crowd. This is not a place to chase unique options as it can leave you stranded on a lonely deserted island, and occasionally the safest ship … is an owner-ship.

