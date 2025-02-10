Brody Mihocek will team up with recruit Tim Membrey and Dan McStay in the Magpies' forward line this season

Brody Mihocek celebrates a goal during the match between Walyalup (Fremantle) and Collingwood at Optus Stadium in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NOW HE can use his arm again, Brody Mihocek is keen to lend a hand to what he calls Collingwood's "Tim and Dan Show".

The Magpies' five-time leading goalkicker is itching for a return after last season ended disastrously in early July.

Mihocek suffered a ruptured pectoral tendon against Essendon and it needed surgery.

He had hoped to sneak in a late-season return, but once Collingwood's finals hopes ended so did his 2024 campaign.

Mihoceck only played 11 games last season, easily the fewest of his seven seasons at Collingwood, and was one of a number of injuries that helped cruel the Magpies' premiership defence.

The recruitment of Tim Membrey from St Kilda and Dan McStay's successful return late last year from a knee reconstruction means the Magpie forwards have had plenty of time in the off-season figuring out how they will work together.

"Very excited - you don't realise how much you miss football until it's taken away from you," Mihocek said on Monday.

"We were hoping to make finals (in 2024) and I was hoping to maybe sneak in, but realistically it probably would have been hard.

"The 'pec' probably took a while longer than I thought it would, but it's fully healed now."

The surgery initially meant Mihocek's arm would be in a sling for six weeks, although he managed to get that down to a month.

Nevertheless, it was hard going.

"It's up there. Painful ... it feels good now," Mihocek said.

He is enthusiastic about what Collingwood will come up with in attack this season, downplaying his own importance to their forward structure.

"It's always a long pre-season, figuring out where everyone is going to play," Mihocek said.

"We (himself, Membrey and McStay) all know our roles and we're starting to build really good chemistry.

"I'm happy to take a back seat and watch the 'Tim and Dan Show' - let them kick all the goals.

"I do love a goal myself. I play my best footy when I'm helping others out, so I'm looking forward to setting them up and snagging a few myself."

Mihocek will return on February 26 in the Magpies' charity match against Richmond at Ikon Park.

The game is a fundraiser for Foodbank, which provides food for Victorians in financial strife.

The Tigers jokingly created the Pineapple Cup for the game and the Magpies did not know quite what to think when they were presented with it as the winning team last year.

"We weren't really sure what we were being handed," Mihocek said.

"But all the boys loved the Pineapple Cup and it sets off the season.

"We all just want to be playing football. We're all doing match practice now.

"I'm looking forward to getting back out there - it's really exciting, even just to do the practice game against Richmond, and I'm really looking forward to opening round."

Brody Mihocek comes in to congratulate Daniel McStay on a goal during the match between Port Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood opens its campaign in Opening Round on March 9 against the Greater Western Sydney.